US and EU Biotech Industry Venture Captial Investment Report 2021 - Future Growth Potential Driven by Next-generation Cell and Gene Platform Technology Powered by AI
Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US and EU Biotech Industry VC Investment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reviews the significant drivers that will propel the VC investment in biotech and specifically CGT. It highlights the dynamics of the Chinese investors in the biotech VC landscape.
With this research service, the publisher provides critical insights into the biotech, and cell and gene therapy (CGT) venture capital (VC) investment trends highlighting the growth opportunities, key countries in the VC environment, and major trends in the cell and gene therapy segment. The study also identifies actionable growth opportunities for industry participants to leverage.
Capital flow has grown dramatically in biotech due to the emergence of start-ups and small/midsize biotech having advanced techniques involved in next-generation therapies, such as immunotherapies and personalized medicines.
In the biopharma sector, companies with platform technology for targeting multiple indications in early clinical and preclinical stages, such as Roviant Sciences, Curevac, and Sana Biotechnology saw the highest investments in 2020.
Other discussions on the biotech VC investment trend include:
The healthcare sector VC landscape in the US and EU from 2018 to 2020.
Key trends in biopharma VC investment.
Analysis of global biotech VC deals by modality from 2016 to H1 2021.
Analysis of global biotech VC deals by therapeutic segment from 2016 to H1 2021.
Analysis of global biotech VC deals by stage of clinical development from 2016 to H1 2021.
A snapshot of the VC investment trend in the CGT segment.
The key companies to watch in the CGT space.
Key growth opportunities paving the way for future VC investment in the biotech industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Biotech VC Investment
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Biotech VC Investment
Growth Drivers for Biotech VC Investment
Growth Restraints for Biotech VC Investment
Healthcare VC Investment Trend in the US and EU
Biopharma VC Investment Trend
Biotech VC Deals Analysis by Modality
Biotech VC Deals Analysis by Stages of Clinical Development
Biotech VC Deals Analysis by Therapeutic Segment
Cell and Gene Therapy VC Investment Trend
AI-enabled Drug Discovery Global Investment Trend
AI-enabled Drug Discovery VC Deals Analysis by Funding Stage
4. Companies to Action
Arcellx, US
Arcellx's Cell Therapy Pipeline
ElevateBio, US
ElevateBio Portfolio Companies Snapshot - AlloVir
ElevateBio Portfolio Companies Snapshot - HighPassBio
ElevateBio Portfolio Companies Snapshot - LifeEDIT Therapeutics
GraphiteBio, US
Graphite Bio's Gene Therapy Pipeline
Affinia Therapeutics, US
Affinia Therapeutics' Gene Therapy Pipeline
Century Therapeutics, US
Century Therapeutics' Cell Therapy Pipeline
AbCellera Biologics, Canada
Exscientia, United Kingdom
5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Biotech VC Investment
Growth Opportunity 1 - Integrated Incubator-CMDO Services for CGT Start-ups and Smaller Biotech Firms
Traditional CDMO Collaborations to Strengthen CGT Services
Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Collaborations with Domestic CGT Participants for Success in China CGT Market
China - Healthcare VC Investment Trend
Growth Opportunity 3 - Off-the-shelf iPSC-based Platforms for Cancer Immunotherapy that Targets Solid Tumors
Growth Opportunity 4 - Next-generation AAV for in Vivo Gene Therapy
Growth Opportunity 5 - AI for Quicker CGT Turnaround
Companies Mentioned
AbCellera Biologics
Affinia Therapeutics
AlloVir
Arcellx
Century Therapeutics
ElevateBio
Exscientia
GraphiteBio
HighPassBio
LifeEDIT Therapeutics
