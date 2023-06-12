US ethane exports hit an all-time high in March - EIA

June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. ethane exports hit an all-time high in March since the country began exporting the petrochemical feedstock nearly a decade ago, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday.

Exports averaged 537,000 barrels per day (b/d) in March, the agency said, as the number and capacity of shipping vessels carrying the gas increased. China remained the top importer of U.S. ethane.

The gas is primarily used to produce ethylene, a raw material for the chemical industry in the production of plastics and resins.

EIA estimates U.S. ethane exports to rise about 7% to 480,000 b/d in 2023 from a year earlier, before averaging to nearly 500,000 b/d by the end of 2024.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)