US energy stocks join European peers' rally after surprise oil output cut

Reuters
·2 min read
Models of oil barrels and a pump jack are displayed in front of a rising stock graph and "$100" in this illustration

(Reuters) - U.S. energy stocks hit an over one-month high on Monday, following a rally in European peers as crude prices rose more than 6% following a surprise announcement by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers to cut production.

The S&P 500 energy index added 4.2%, eying its best day in six months, while the benchmark S&P 500 traded flat.

OPEC+ on Sunday announced further oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day, in a surprise decision that analysts said would cause an immediate rise in prices and the United States called inadvisable.

The move lifted Brent crude prices to as high as $86.4, their highest in a month and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rallied to hit $81.69, its highest level since January, as analysts scrambled to raise their oil price forecasts for the coming years. [O/R]

"The market dynamic has been to be underweight on or even short energy companies over the last few months... we could see a shift in sentiment there given this higher oil price backdrop," said George Cipolloni, portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management.

"Oil companies have done a really good job on their margins by keeping their costs low. So any amount of oil price incrementally higher from here is very good for margins and it's very good for these stocks."

U.S. oil majors Chevron and ExxonMobil rose 4.7% and 5.7%, respectively.

Other oil producers Occidental Petroleum, ConocoPhillips, Devon Energy, Marathon Oil and APA Corp gained between 6.3% and 9.5%.

Ovintiv Inc rose 9.5% after the shale producer agreed to buy oil-related assets in the Permian Basin for about $4.3 billion in cash and stock.

The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas index ended 4% higher, its biggest one-day gain since November.

Alastair Syme, head of energy research at Citi, said investors had recently been reducing the weight of energy stocks in their portfolios, and that any move to re-weight would likely benefit most of the largest cap stocks.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Medha Singh and Amruta Khandekar, editing by Alun John and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Latest Stories

  • Canada’s Property Bubble Is Poised to Pop: How to Protect Your Portfolio

    Rising interest rate have reduced Canada's house price by more than 15%. Will the Canadian property bubble burst? The post Canada’s Property Bubble Is Poised to Pop: How to Protect Your Portfolio appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Young TFSA Investors: 1 Top Stock for the Next 10 Years

    Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock is so heavily out of favour, it may make for a terrific bet for TFSA investors over the next 10 years and beyond. The post Young TFSA Investors: 1 Top Stock for the Next 10 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 4 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    As inflation remains high and the market continues to have tonnes of uncertainty, these four dividend stocks are the top stocks to buy today. The post 4 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Thrive

    Growth stocks like Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) could thrive in the next bull market. The post A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Thrive appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Canadian dollar climbs to 6-week high as OPEC+ cuts output

    The Canadian dollar strengthened to near a six-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as a jump in oil prices offset data showing that Canadian manufacturing activity contracted in March after two months of expansion. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, posted its biggest daily rise in nearly a year, after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut more production jolted markets. U.S. crude prices were up 6.2% to $80.39 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar advanced 0.5% to 1.3442 per greenback, or 74.39 U.S. cents, its strongest level since Feb. 21.

  • McDonald's shuts U.S. offices, prepares layoffs - WSJ

    STORY: Fast food chain McDonald’s is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week.That’s according to a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday (April 2). It comes as it prepares to give layoff notices to some corporate staff members as part of a wider company restructuring, the report said.McDonald’s last week sent an internal email, asking U.S. and some international employees to work from home Monday through Wednesday. This was so the firm could deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.McDonald's did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.The fast-food chain said in January that it would review corporate staffing levels as part of an updated business strategy, which could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansion in others.McDonald's is expected to begin announcing key decisions from Monday (April 3) onwards.

  • The stock market is facing a 'pain trade' that suggests the latest rally will extend into April

    "Why is April usually strong? It could be a combination of springtime buying, good riddance to winter, or putting tax refunds to work."

  • 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Hand Over Fist in April 2023

    If you are a value investor, cheap TSX stocks such as Pet Valu should be on top of your buying list in 2023. The post 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Hand Over Fist in April 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

    TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Home sales Home sales figures for some of Canada's biggest cities are expected to be released this week. March numbers for Calgary are expected to be released on Monday, while the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver is scheduled to release its results on Tuesday. Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is set to release March home sales figures on Wednesday. Business outlook survey The Bank of Canada will release

  • A top strategist explains how stocks could sink more than 25% in a recession - and warns markets are underestimating a key risk 'that can change on a dime'

    In an interview with Insider, SoFi head of investment strategy Liz Young breaks down her market outlook and why confidence is a big risk.

  • Putin pushes Russian oil exports to record high - latest updates

    Vladimir Putin has pushed seaborne deliveries of Russian crude to record highs to fill Moscow's war chest, even as the Kremlin vowed to tighten oil supplies.

  • These Foods Will Be In Short Supply In 2023, So Stock Up Now (Or Find Alternatives)

    It was a bad year for food shortages in 2022, with categories including eggs and baby formula hit hard. Unfortunately, 2023 could see its own batches of food shortages. Here's what consumers should...

  • A record number of Americans are grappling with $1,000 car payments and many drivers can't keep up — dodge these 2 loan mistakes to stay ahead

    The number of people who are behind on payments is rising at a rate not seen since the Great Recession.

  • Commercial real estate could be where the next economic shock comes from. Here's what Elon Musk, Bill Ackman, and 5 others have predicted.

    Higher interest rates, tighter lending and work-from-home trends spell trouble for the commercial real-estate market. Here's what 7 top voices have to say.

  • Canadian firms' inflation expectations, recession concerns ease slightly

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -About half of Canadian businesses see a mild recession over the next year, the Bank of Canada said on Monday in a first quarter survey, fewer than in the fourth quarter, and most are bracing for inflation to stay above 2% until at least 2025. Overall business sentiment dropped a notch in the first quarter from the fourth, to 35% from 36%. The survey showed 59% of firms that were surveyed expected inflation to stay well above 2% until at least 2025.

  • Suze Orman Cautions Against Investing Emergency Funds in Two Common Places — Here’s Why

    Every financial advisor recommends having an emergency fund, but in what type of account or investment vehicle should you keep this emergency fund? Money guru Suze Orman, who encourages people to set...

  • Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit

    Abby Zwerner, a 25-year-old teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the hand and chest on Jan. 6 as she sat at a reading table in her classroom. Michelle Price, a spokesperson for the school board, Lisa Surles-Law, chair of the school board, and other board members did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the lawsuit. A message left on a cellphone listing for Ebony Parker was not immediately returned.

  • Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts

    Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers on Sunday announced surprise cuts totaling up to 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year, a move that could raise prices worldwide. Higher oil prices would help fill Russian President Vladimir Putin's coffers as his country wages war on Ukraine and force Americans and others to pay even more at the pump amid worldwide inflation. It was also likely to further strain ties with the United States, which has called on Saudi Arabia and other allies to increase production as it tries to bring prices down and squeeze Russia's finances.

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • Bitcoin drops as US plans to sell over 41,000 BTC

    Bitcoin has fallen below $28,000 as regulatory action against the crypto industry intensifies and the US government announces a schedule to sell 41,490 BTC in 2023.