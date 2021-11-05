US employers added 531,000 jobs in October as economy continues recovery

Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

US employers added a solid 531,000 jobs in October as the American economy appeared to withstand the impact of coronavirus and continued its recovery.

The strong numbers, which were broadly in line with expectations, provided a boost to Joe Biden, whose presidency has been battered by political setbacks in recent months as it struggles to enact his domestic agenda and suffered a major defeat in the race to be governor of Virginia.

More details soon…

