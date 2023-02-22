US embassy in London put in lockdown after security scare

(Twitter/annamazz)

The US embassy in London was briefly put into a state of lockdown on Wednesday morning with those inside told to duck and move away from windows.

There was a security alert after a report of a suspicious item that had been left in the vicinity, Metropolitan Police said, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

The incident has since been resolved.

The embassy said in a tweet: “The US Embassy is back to normal business operations. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy.”

Visitors were thanked for their “cooperation and patience”.

Staff and people waiting in a queue were reportedly asked to stay far away from the windows and remain in a specific area away from the threat.

People were told to stand away from windows (Roshan Kar)

Photos and videos shared online show people inside the building crouching or sitting on the ground away from windows, including parents with babies and young children.

Armed police were seen inside the building making enquiries and outside patrolling the area, along with sniffer dogs.

Security lockdown at the US Embassy in London - sniffer dogs and lots of armed police shouting. pic.twitter.com/XvVkwgGsiA — Alice Ford (@AliFord102) February 22, 2023