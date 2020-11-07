US Election: New York boroughs spontaneously break into celebration as Joe Biden is elected

Robert John Burck, better known as the Naked Cowboy celebrates at Times Square in New York (Afp/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden received a New Yorkers’ welcome as the city spontaneously combusted into celebration as news spread of his victory over Donald Trump.

Traffic was brought to a standstill throughout the city’s boroughs as people took to the streets in unseasonably warm weather to pop champagne, dance, hug, cry and bask in the warmth of a new presidency.

Across the balconies and fire escapes of high rise apartments, New Yorkers banged pots and pans as they screamed above while cars and trucks honked their horns from the streets below.

In Brooklyn, Democratic senator Chuck Schumer joined the masses singing “Hey Hey Goodbye” in Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza while raising a fist in victory.

Chuck Schumer just walked over to Grand Army and this crowd is HYPED about it. pic.twitter.com/7zNmFxTU4v — Alex Williamson (@WalexandraM) November 7, 2020

In Manhattan, New York City’s Times Square got its energy back after months of coronavirus lockdowns cast a pall over the famous epicentre of Manhattan. On Saturday, people were drawn back to share in the moment of celebration as the infamous Naked Cowboy himself, Robert John Burck, returned to his post.

"It's over!"



Crowds celebrated in New York's Times Square as Joe Biden won the U.S. Presidency #2020election pic.twitter.com/o2EwJt6ELj



— Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) November 7, 2020

Impromptu celebrations started breaking out in New York as early as Friday evening, with police escorting a dance party from Washington Square Park through the streets of lower Manhattan.