'I WON THE ELECTION': Donald Trump issues scathing message after Biden wins U.S. election

Joe Biden has secured 270 electoral votes in the 2020 U.S. Election, defeating Donald Trump to become the next American president, according to the Associated Press.

The victory comes with Biden projected to secure Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, pushing him to a total of 284 at the time, compared to Trump’s 214.

After polls closed on Nov. 3 for the 2020 U.S. presidential election, a projected winner has finally been announced between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Polls originally closed Nov. 3, but due to a historic voting turnout and an increase in mail-in ballots amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a projected winner was finally announced Saturday.

Following the news, Trump released a statement saying that the “election is far from over,” while showing a reluctance to concede to Biden.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” said Trump. “Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”

THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Trump continues to allege that there’s been widespread fraud and misconduct throughout the election process. There’s particularly been an emphasis on scrutinizing mail-in ballots, which have helped Biden secure a lead in key states such as Pennsylvania.

In his statement, Trump said that on Monday his campaign will start prosecuting their case in court. He said that in Pennsylvania, his team was “not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process.” No proof of fraud has been presented by the Trump campaign.

“It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters,” said Trump.

Following the projection on Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Biden and U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

