US Election: Twitter and Facebook clamp down on early victory claims

Twitter and Facebook have clamped down on early claims of victory by Joe Biden and Donald Trump, adding warnings to messages from both.

Donald Trump's claim that his opponents "are trying to steal the election" was hidden and labelled by Twitter.

Trump backers said the move was part of a "campaign to censor and silence the president".

Both networks have also suspended an array of accounts spreading election misinformation - many newly created.

On Facebook, both candidates' posts come with warnings about the votes still being counted, which the company said are being automatically put on both Mr Biden's and Mr Trump's posts.

But after Mr Trump took to television to falsely declare victory, Facebook said it had activated its feature to place notifications at the top of the timelines for all US users, explaining that the election had not yet been decided.

"Once President Trump began making premature claims of victory, we started running notifications on Facebook and Instagram that votes are still being counted and a winner is not projected," it said.

Twitter said it had labelled Mr Trump's tweet about the election being "stolen" for violating its civic integrity policy. But the network appears to be allowing some claims of victory, despite warning that it would not.

An earlier tweet from Mr Trump that he had enjoyed "a big win!" has been left untouched, as has a carefully-worded tweet from Mr Biden that said "we believe we are on track to win this election".

No other Biden tweet from results night has been labelled so far.

The strict clampdown comes after months of preparation for a disputed election, during which the social media firms overhauled policies to deal with false claims of victory and the spread of misinformation around results.

Beyond the candidates themselves, there is a wider anti-misinformation campaign being carried out online.

Both Twitter and Facebook said they had suspended a range of recently created accounts on polling day, many of which had posted information about voting.

Google's YouTube platform also shut down a livestream from several different accounts which claimed to be broadcasting the US election results, but which were faked, Bloomberg reports.

The channel had acquired thousands of viewers before being shut down.