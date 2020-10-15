US election: what a Biden or Trump victory could mean for Britain

The British government has a long history of misreading America – from Lord Palmerston expecting the Confederacy to survive the civil war, to Ernie Bevin being shocked that the US would not pay the UK’s postwar bills, to Tony Blair believing in 2003 that he could ride the US military tiger in Iraq and create a democracy.

Few serving or former British diplomats are confidently predicting the outcome of this November’s presidential election, or even whether an increasingly erratic Donald Trump will accept the result as legitimate. The collective delusion about the 2016 election hangs heavy.

Between now and polling day, two fears will stalk the Foreign Office. The first is of a late October surprise – a Trump military showstopper in the Middle East or the South China Sea, designed to convulse America. The betting is that caution will prevail. “Trump talks very tough, but he has a habit of not following through” said Peter Ricketts, the former UK national security adviser.

The second is of a November impasse – a constitutional crisis as Trump disputes the result. One former Foreign Office staff member said: “It is noticeable that Trump’s most consistent message this election is that it is rigged.” Kim Darroch, the former UK ambassador to Washington and an early Trump sceptic, notes all the preparations being made for a challenge in the supreme court.

All observers agree that if the US can reach a consensus on the outcome, it will be the most consequential election for American foreign policy since 1940. The implications, in turn, for the UK and for the kind of government Boris Johnson will lead are enormous.

Lord Ricketts points out that the UK is already at a historic turning point. “Put together Brexit, the return of muscular nationalism and the pandemic, you have an extraordinarily important moment, probably the biggest strategic moment facing the UK since the war. The US election only adds to that.”

The outcome will throw up a particularly acute personal dilemma for Johnson. He knows Trump is wildly unpopular with the British electorate. The latest Pew research shows that only 19% of Britons have confidence in Trump.

Yet if Trump wins, Johnson can reassure his party that rule-breaking populists still have a winning appeal for those who feel betrayed by mainstream politics. What have been described as “counter-order movements” will have shown they have not run out of steam.

Donald Trump supporters at a rally in Orlando, Florida. Photograph: John Raoux/AP

Johnson has invested heavily in his relationship with Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, so much so that, according to Lord Darroch, Johnson is the leader with the warmest personal relationship with the Trump family.

Sir Ivan Rogers, the former British ambassador to the EU, also senses Johnson is drawn to Trump. “He is quite Trumpite in method; he was always fascinated by Trump and his strategy to take the other side by surprise and destabilise it,” he said. So there are personal and political advantages for Johnson in four more years of Trump, and Downing Street may have been complacently slow to get alongside Trump’s opponent, Joe Biden.

But potentially the single biggest consequence of the election in the short term will be for Britain’s relations with Europe. Some former UK diplomats think Johnson might feel forced to wait until after the US election to decide how to jump on Brexit – whether to go for the clean break advocated by Dominic Cummings or the slow regulatory dealignment by stealth now favoured by Michael Gove. Paris is clearly happy to keep Johnson waiting until he feels the cold winds of a Biden victory coming across the Atlantic.

Lisa Nandy, the shadow foreign secretary, has for some time been warning that whatever the frustrations with Trump, Biden would not be plain sailing for the UK. “I am not sure the relationship would get less complicated. There is a view amongst some – not, perhaps, amongst those necessarily closest to Biden, but amongst the new younger Democratic generation – that Britain has absented itself from a world role by stepping outside the EU and that, in as far as relations with Europe are critical, it is France and Germany who are the key partners and Asia is more of a preoccupation than Europe anyway,” Nandy said.

