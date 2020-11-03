'I am happy the border is closed during U.S. election': Canada watches, makes picks as U.S. election day unfolds

As the U.S. election day unfolds, Canadian neighbours are eagerly watching and waiting for the results to see who the next President of the United States will be. Will there be a second term for Donald Trump or can the Democrats take the lead with Joe Biden at the helm? Experts and analysts say a Joe Biden win could be in the best interest of Canada, but others say neither Biden or Trump are a perfect pick.

Canadians have already taken to social media to share their thoughts on the U.S. election and how they feel about being both so close but so far from Americans today.

There should not be any boarding up of businesses because of an election. That is just wrong, but apparently it needs to be done. I hope for peace and honest election results. As a Canadian. You don't realize how much we're affected. Do the right thing, please xo — One You Know 🇨🇦 (@TDotGinger) November 2, 2020

As a Canadian I am happy the border is closed during US election. pic.twitter.com/4K0jQPJgQR — Sage_tarius (@KashlessSociety) November 3, 2020

As a Canadian, I'm more scared for the Americans than the Americans are scared for the Americans pic.twitter.com/qEETeNY9ov — kat︱in class (@GEORGESRIGHTLEG) November 3, 2020

As a Canadian I will NEVER ever tell an American I know how you feel or understand what you are going through with this election. But I will always be there to support you or anyone for that matter. I dont ever want anyone to be alone. If there’s anything you need just dm me 💛 — julz (@puzzledhood) November 3, 2020

According to a poll from Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, in collaboration withe The Canadians Press, of 1,516 Canadians and 1,001 Americans between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, a total of 77 per cent of Canadian respondents indicated they are very or somewhat interested in the U.S. presidential election. When asked if they plan to follow the results live on Nov. 3, 55 per cent of Canadian respondents said that is their plan.

In terms of concerns or anxieties around the U.S. election, 75 per cent of Canadian respondents indicated they are “worried” about the outcome, while 80 per cent are particularly concerned about “increased racial tensions leading to protests and violence.”

Of the Canadians surveyed, 80 per cent believe a Biden victory is better for Canada, with 81 per cent indicating they would vote for the Democratic candidate if they were able to.