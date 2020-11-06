US election results and updates live: Trump compared to Mugabe after speech, as Georgia race narrows

Donald Trump has doubled down on his voter fraud claims as the US presidential election appears to slip away from his grasp. In a speech at the White House, Mr Trump said: “If you count the legal votes, I easily win."

The Trump campaign has provided no evidence to their baseless claims that the votes coming in from absentee ballots were cast fraudulently. States like Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania have taken longer to call because of absentee ballots, but that is just because it takes workers longer to count those votes, not because of “voter fraud”.

Since absentee ballots take longer to count over in-person ballots, Mr Trump looked like he held a strong lead in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia. But Americans who voted by mail tend to sway towards Democratic candidate Joe Biden, swinging those states back towards the candidate as they come in.

Mr Trump’s lead has significantly diminished in Pennsylvania and Georgia on Thursday as more votes come in. Victory for Mr Biden in Georgia – if his projected win in Arizona holds – or in Pennsylvania would propel him into the White House. “We continue to feel very good about where things stand." Mr Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday. "We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners.”

