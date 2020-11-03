US Election results state by state LIVE as they happen + interactive map





America has gone to the polls to decide whether the Donald Trump era is extended for four more years or consigned to history.





The Republican is being challenged by Barack Obama’s former vice president Joe Biden, who – three weeks shy of his 78th birthday – is bidding to become the oldest person to be elected into the Oval Office.





The 59th quadrennial US presidential election has been uniquely shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic that has left the nation scarred by death, division and economic despair.





Fearing the risk of catching the virus on election day, more than 92 million Americans cast their ballots early in an unprecedented wave of early voting, leading pundits to predict the turnout rate will be higher than any election since 1908.





Biden has enjoyed a healthy advantage over Trump in nationwide opinion polls in the run up to the election.





However the race has been much tighter in crucial swing states like Florida, North Carolina and Ohio and you can follow the results live tonight with our interactive map.





The magic number that holds the key to the White House for Trump or Biden is 270 Electoral College votes and you can track their progress below.