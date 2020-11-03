US Election results state by state LIVE as they happen + interactive map

Michael Howie
America has gone to the polls to decide whether the Donald Trump era is extended for four more years or consigned to history.


The Republican is being challenged by Barack Obama’s former vice president Joe Biden, who – three weeks shy of his 78th birthday – is bidding to become the oldest person to be elected into the Oval Office.


The 59th quadrennial US presidential election has been uniquely shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic that has left the nation scarred by death, division and economic despair. 


Fearing the risk of catching the virus on election day, more than 92 million Americans cast their ballots early in an unprecedented wave of early voting, leading pundits to predict the turnout rate will be higher than any election since 1908.


Biden has enjoyed a healthy advantage over Trump in nationwide opinion polls in the run up to the election.


However the race has been much tighter in crucial swing states like Florida, North Carolina and Ohio and you can follow the results live tonight with our interactive map.


The magic number that holds the key to the White House for Trump or Biden is 270 Electoral College votes and you can track their progress below. 

 State Winner Electoral College votes
 Alabama Result pending 9
 Alaska  Result pending  3
 Arizona  Result pending  11
 Arkansas   Result pending  6
 California  Result pending  55
 Colorado  Result pending  9
 Conneticut  Result pending  7
 Delaware  Result pending  3
 District of Columbia  Result pending  3
 Florida  Result pending  29
 Georgia  Result pending  16
 Hawaii  Result pending  4
 Idaho  Result pending  4
 Illinois  Result pending  20
 Indiana  Result pending  11
 Iowa  Result pending  6
 Kansas  Result pending  6
 Kentucky  Result pending  8
 Louisiana  Result pending  8
 Maryland  Result pending  10
 Maine*  Result pending  4
 Massachusetts  Result pending  11
 Michigan  Result pending  16
 Minnesota  Result pending  10
 Mississippi  Result pending  6
 Missouri  Result pending  10
 Montana  Result pending  3
 Nebraska*  Result pending  5
 Nevada  Result pending  6
 New Hampshire  Result pending  4
 New Jersey  Result pending  14
 New Mexico  Result pending  5
 New York  Result pending  29
 North Carolina  Result pending  15
 North Dakota  Result pending  3
 Ohio  Result pending  18
 Oklahoma  Result pending  7
 Oregon  Result pending  7
 Pennsylvania  Result pending  20
 Rhode Island  Result pending  4
 South Carolina  Result pending  9
 South Dakota  Result pending  3
 Tennessee  Result pending  11
Texas  Result pending  38
Utah  Result pending  6
Vermont  Result pending  3
Virginia  Result pending  13
Washington  Result pending  12
West Virginia  Result pending  5
Wisconsin  Result pending  10
Wyoming  Result pending  3
Current totals
Joe Biden  
Donald Trump  
* Nebraska and Maine can split the votes between candidates