US election results - live updates: Trump says Biden 'wrongfully' claiming presidency as he falls behind

President Donald Trump has doubled down on his commitment to fight the election results in a newly released statement by his campaign. “We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law," Mr Trump vowed, as Pennsylvania’s Republican legislature files emergency request to the US Supreme Court.

Mr Trump previously said he would not yet concede and his campaign insisted: “This election isn’t over”. The Biden campaign retorted that, should Mr Trump refuse to stand aside in January, “the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House”.

For the past few days the president has pushed baseless claims of electoral fraud, spurring continued protests outside counting centres in key states like Pennsylvania and Arizona. In Philadelphia, police have evacuated an area of the city over bomb threats.