US election results - live: Trump appeals for election defence fund as Biden says ‘clear we’re going to win’

Donald Trump is reportedly asking donors to support an “official election defence fund” as his road to reelection looks set to be skewed by a Biden victory.

According to the Wall Street Journal, both the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee began to frantically text and email their donor lists following Election Day, telling various people: “We must PROTECT the election!”

Other appeals have been sent under the name of Mr Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, where he apparently pleads: “My father’s calling on YOU to help bolster our critical Election Defence Fund.”

The news comes after Mr Trump’s team announced yesterday that the election “is not over”, insinuating the current president will not concede to Joe Biden should the Democrat win the White House.

Mr Biden, meanwhile, spoke briefly in Delaware earlier to tell supporters “we're going to win” as they rebuilt the blue wall in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on the way to more than 300 electoral college votes.

“The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story. We're going to win this race,” Mr Biden said.

With counting expected to continue well into Saturday, Mr Biden said they weren't waiting on the final result to begin working. To wit, Bernie Sanders posted a video immediately after the speech outlining the Democrat's progressive agenda for the first 100 days of the next Congress with Mr Biden in the White House.