US election results - live updates: Trump launches attack on ‘illegal votes’ as Biden team assembles cabinet

Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on “illegal votes” as Joe Biden’s lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania continues to widen in the US election.

Taking to Twitter, the current president said “tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8pm on Tuesday, Election Day” which, he says, makes their eligibility invalid. He went on to say vote-counting had been hidden by tractors blocking “doors & windows [which] were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms”. Mr Trump added: “BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. CHANGES TOOK PLACE!”

There remains no evidence to substantiate the claims of voter fraud being made by Mr Trump, which he began circulating on Wednesday morning when his lead in key states against the Democrats started to narrow.

Critics immediately suggested any accusation of fraud should be investigated, but that Mr Trump’s claims of votes being changed at such a widespread scale were unlikely to hold up. Representatives of both Mr Trump and Mr Biden’s camps are said to have been present in vote-counting rooms at all times in states such as Pennsylvania, where the president is claiming ballots were altered.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden is said to be compiling his new cabinet as the race to become president nears its final stages, four days after the last polls closed across the US on Election Day.

“Men, women, gay, straight, center, across the board, black, white, Asian,” Mr Biden said this spring when asked about his prospective cabinet. “It really matters that you look like the country, because everyone brings a slightly different perspective.”

The Democratic candidate’s team are said to already be in the process of planning the transfer of power from Mr Trump to Mr Biden.