US election results - live: Trump party becomes super-spreader event, as Arizona slips from president’s grasp

Donald Trump’s US election night party has become a Covid-19 super-spreading event after at least five people who attended tested positive for the virus.

It is the second such lapse at the White House, following the Amy Coney Barrett nomination event that put the president in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Arizona is slipping from Mr Trump’s grasp as new vote tallies show Joe Biden is holding his lead. And a law firm representing the president and his allies in Maricopa County has pulled out of a suit there.