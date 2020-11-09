Election results – latest: White House turmoil over Trump’s refusal to concede as Biden builds transition team

Joe Biden reaches out to Trump supporters in victory speech: 'Lets give each other a chance'

A defiant Donald Trump was pictured travelling between the White House and his golf course in Virginia, still insisting he had won the US presidential election.

The president has so far refused to concede the race to president-elect Joe Biden, who, four nail-biting days after the election, finally amassed enough electoral college votes needed to win the White House.

There are reports that the president intends to restart campaign-style rallies to gather support for recounts.

It was thought that Mr Trump was going to break his silence on Sunday night in an interview with Fox News to claim a "voter fraud hoax" ahead of taking his claims on the road in a rally tour of the key states he'll demand a recount. Instead, he was just promoting Mark Levin’s Sunday night show.

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney claimed Mr Trump, despite having a "relaxed relationship with the truth", will eventually "accept the inevitable" that Mr Biden is the president-elect.

During his victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware, Mr Biden reached out to President Trump’s supporters, urging: “Let’s give each other a chance and stop treating each other like enemies. We are not enemies. We are Americans. This is the time to heal.”

He was pictured beginning his first full day as president-elect the same way he does most Sundays by heading to mass near his home.

