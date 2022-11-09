US election: Republicans optimistic of House of Representatives win

US Republicans are increasingly optimistic they will win the House of Representatives, as votes are counted from Tuesday's midterm elections.

The BBC's US partner CBS News says the lower chamber of Congress is leaning towards the opposition party.

But the battle for the Senate remains too close to call - Republicans need to win just one seat to take control.

Though President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is not on the ballot, the midterms will shape the fate of his agenda.

On the US West Coast voting sites are still closing, but of the votes being counted elsewhere, CBS estimated Republicans were on course to win 198 seats in the House, and Democrats 176.

The US network projects Florida Governor Ron DeSantis - a hotly tipped 2024 White House contender - will cruise to re-election as the Sunshine State trends increasingly conservative.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio is also forecast to comfortably beat his challenger, Democratic congresswoman Val Demings.

Key Senate races in Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania were rated a toss-up.

In other projections:

In Maryland, Democrat Wes Moore is set to become the third African American ever elected as governor

In Florida, 25-year-old Democrat Maxwell Frost is on course to become the first Gen Z member of Congress, winning Florida's reliably liberal 10th district

Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican and member of the Cherokee nation, is poised to become the fourth Native American ever elected to the US Senate

The US is set for its first openly lesbian woman elected as governor, with Democrat Maura Healey to become the top official in Massachusetts

Maryland became the 20th state to legalise recreational marijuana, with similar ballot measures put to the vote on Tuesday in Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota

Exit polls have suggested the main issues for voters were inflation and abortion.

Some 32% of voters cited rising prices as most important, while 27% rated abortion as their priority, according to the Edison research data.

The emphasis on abortion could buoy Democrats, who focused on the issue to get out their vote.

All 435 seats in the House and a third of the Senate are up for grabs.

Republicans have been widely expected to pick up the five seats they need to control the House.

Which party holds sway in the Senate may not be known for days, or weeks if Georgia goes down to a run-off vote.

Despite leveraging wafer-thin congressional majorities to lower prescription drug prices, expand clean energy and revamp US infrastructure, Mr Biden's popularity has taken a pummelling amid the worst inflation in four decades.

But Republicans have their own political vulnerability on the issue of abortion following the conservative-dominated Supreme Court's decision this year to roll back a US constitutional right to the procedure.

The ruling triggered a swathe of restrictions on abortion in Republican-led states, energising liberal voters around the country.

It also spurred hopes among Democrats that they might defy the historical political gravity which typically weighs on a governing party in the midterms.

Five US states held referendums about abortion on Tuesday, mostly to protect access to the procedure.

According to exit polls by the BBC's US partner CBS News, abortion was the top issue for Democratic voters, while Republicans and independents rated inflation as their top issue.

No major glitches were reported with voting on Tuesday beyond a few isolated problems typical of any election day.

Former President Donald Trump seized on the hiccups in a bid to cast doubt on the integrity of the vote.

This election is also widely expected to serve as a launchpad for a 2024 White House comeback bid by Mr Trump, who is promising an announcement on 15 November.

Asked on conservative network NewsNation about the midterm results, Mr Trump said: "Well, I think if they [Republicans] win, I should get all the credit. If they lose, I should not be blamed at all."

Mr Biden - who was watching election night returns with aides at the Whit House - has argued that a Republican victory could weaken democracy.

Key state officials who have echoed Mr Trump's false claims of a stolen presidential election in 2020 are on the ballot on Tuesday, and they could supervise how future elections are run.

Early voting allowed more than 46 million Americans across the country to cast their ballots before election day.

An FBI official said no violence or threats of violence or voter intimidation had been reported by Monday evening.