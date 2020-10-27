US election: Do postal ballots lead to voting fraud?

An elderly woman in a protective hood prepared to post her ballot in a mail box

President Trump has criticised plans to expand postal voting in the forthcoming presidential election, claiming it leads to widespread fraud - but what evidence is there?

"Mail-in ballots are very dangerous - there's tremendous fraud involved.", Source: Donald Trump, Source description: US President

The US is in uncharted territory during the coronavirus pandemic as a record number of Americans are expected to vote by post.

Election authorities and the postal service have been put under immense strain processing the millions of extra ballots.

This has led to claims the system is unsafe and susceptible to manipulation.

Problems at previous elections?

Numerous national and state-level studies have shown although there have been isolated cases, electoral fraud is very rare.

There have been a few, well-publicised cases, such as in the 2018 North Carolina primary, which was re-run after a consultant for the Republican candidate tampered with voting papers.

But the rate of voting fraud overall in the US is less than 0.0009%, according to a 2017 study by the Brennan Center for Justice.

And Federal Election Commission head Ellen Weintraub has said: "There's simply no basis for the conspiracy theory that voting by mail causes fraud."

Trump addresses press

Let's look at some specific examples where fraud has been claimed this year.

Virginia

Speaking at a rally in mid-October, Donald Trump said: "In Virginia, 500,000 applications were made that were false."

And these applications, to apply for an absentee ballot form, were sent out with the wrong return address.

But the electoral authorities in Virginia say there was no fraudulent intent and the mistake has been corrected.

The Virginia Center for Voter Information (CVI) said: "We worked for weeks to make sure that no Virginia voter was inconvenienced as a result of our printing error."

And as of 19 October, 300,000 registered voters have since returned an application for an absentee ballot, the CVI reports.

Man in a black face mask returns his mail-in ballot

Ohio

President Trump tweeted:: "In Ohio, 50,000 ballots were wrong, fraudulent - 50,000."

And about 50,000 voters did receive the wrong ballot in the post, in Franklin County, Ohio, in early October.

But there is no evidence this was done fraudulently.

And the local elections board says everyone affected has now been sent the correct voter slip, with safeguards in place to ensure no-one votes twice.

The board said the ballot error had been a "serious mistake".

But in response to the president's tweet, it added: "Our board is bipartisan and our elections are fair.

