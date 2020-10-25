Trump news – live: President predicts ‘crooked dishonest things’ in vote count during rambling speech in battleground state

Donald Trump arrived to a cheering crowd of “thousands” in New Hampshire on Sunday, immediately commenting on the “thousands and thousands” of people anyone watching from home wouldn’t be able to see.

Speaking about the impending election, which is just nine days away, Mr Trump said it was “time to end the fight” with Joe Biden and that “our country will never be a socialist one”.

Meanwhile, the president said the US is “rounding the turn” with Covid-19, before adding: “It’s going to be over.”

The president said that “even without a vaccine”, the country was managing to contain and stem the virus.

The claims come after it was reported yesterday that the US had recorded more than 83,000 coronavirus cases two days in a row.