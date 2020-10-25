US election polls - live: President looks to flip New Hampshire, as Pence hits campaign trail despite close aide testing positive

Biden takes off his face mask to speak during a drive-in campaign rally in Pennsylvania on 24 October (Getty Images)

Donald Trump will appear in New Hampshire later today, in a last bid attempt to flip the state in the upcoming presidential election.

New Hampshire, which Mr Trump lost to Hillary Clinton by about 3,000 votes in 2016, is not considered a top-tier battleground - and most polls show Mr Biden with a comfortable edge in the state.

Meanwhile, Mike Pence has said he will continue on his busy campaigning schedule despite three members of his staff testing positive for coronavirus.

Mr Pence’s chief of staff was among those who fell ill. The vice president and his wife, Karen Pence, tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday.