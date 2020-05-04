US election poll tracker: Will Donald Trump or Joe Biden win 2020 presidency?

Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in the national polls as the US approaches its next presidential elections.

Americans will vote on Tuesday 3 November 2020 in order to elect their next President, either giving Republican Donald Trump another four years or handing over the keys to the White House to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Currently, the 10-poll average indicates that just under 50 per cent of Americans intend to back Joe Biden while Trump's support trails this by around five or six points.

But in an unpredictable race thrown into further uncertainty due to the coronavirus crisis, and in an election which saw Trump triumph despite losing the popular vote in 2016, it is still far too early to say who will win the White House later this year.

Trump vs. Biden 2020 polling live

Biden becomes presumptive Democrat nominee

Technically, the Democrats have not yet selected Joe Biden to be their presidential candidate. But with Joe Biden's main contender, Bernie Sanders, dropping out of the race, he is now seen as the presumptive candidate to take on Trump.

Mr Biden surged into first place in the delegate race, ahead of Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, with crucial victories in Texas and Massachusetts on Super Tuesday.

The moderate vote coalesced around the former Delaware senator - turning the contest back into a two-horse race that could be fought to the wire.

But Sanders dropped out of the race soon after, saying "As I see the crisis gripping the nation, exacerbated by a president unwilling or unable to provide any kind of credible leadership, and the work that needs to be done to protect people in this now desperate hour, I cannot in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win."

Trump approval static at around 40 per cent

Donald Trump's presidential approval ratings are at steady levels, according to the Telegraph's poll tracker.

The tracker, which takes an average of the last eight polls, put Mr Trump's approval rating at around 45 per cent, while 52 per cent disapprove of the way the President is doing his job.

The President's approval ratings had recovered slightly recently, after experiencing a "rally around the flag" effect with Americans backing the Government to handle the coronavirus crisis.

The period since Donald Trump's election has been packed with controversy and intrigue but, underneath it all, few people seem to have really changed their minds about America's 45th President.

Donald Trump approval rating tracker

His approval rating quickly slumped in the chaotic days after assuming office, with Trump achieving a majority disapproval rating in a record of just eight days. Three years in, he is far less popular than previous presidents at this stage of a presidency - but overall approval has generally remained above 40 per cent.

Still, with the President having defied political gravity four years ago, the jury's out as to whether he can do the same again against his new Democrat opponent.