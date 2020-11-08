US election news - live: Biden jogs on stage for victory speech as Trump jeered on return from golf course

Joe Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election.

Four nail-biting days after the election, Mr Biden finally amassed enough electoral college votes needed to win the White House.

Mr Biden won Pennsylvania, pushing him over the 270 electoral college votes needed for the presidency.

During his victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware, Mr Biden reached out to President Donald Trump’s supporters. "Let’s give each other a chance and stop treating each other like enemies. We are not enemies. We are Americans. This is the time to heal," he said. Mr Biden also honoured his wife, Dr Jill Biden, his sons, Beau and Hunter, and his daughter Ashley in his speech.

Protests have broken out in battleground states after Mr Trump claimed without evidence that the election was being “stolen” from him in an extraordinary speech which has been criticised by both Democrats and Republicans. As of late, Mr Trump has remained relatively silent online and not yet conceded.

The long and often bitter campaign has been dominated by the coronavirus crisis and its effects on Americans and the economy. On Wednesday, the US set a record for daily confirmed Covid-19 cases in a pandemic that has killed more than 233,000 people in the country.

