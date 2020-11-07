US Election: Joe Biden declares ‘we’re going to win this race’ as he stands on cusp of White House





Joe Biden has revealed he is already preparing to take over the White House as he again declared he is going to win the US election.





"The numbers tell us ... it's a clear and convincing story: We're going to win this race,” Mr Biden said in a speech in his home state of Delaware late on Friday night, as the Democrat increased his lead over Donald Trump in battleground states.





The speech was originally planned as a victory celebration, but he changed his approach in the absence of an official call from television networks that he had won the election.





Mr Biden spoke as his lead grew in the four states that will decide the outcome: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.





But with thousands of votes still to count, it was not clear when the bitter contest would conclude. Biden supporters danced in Philadelphia's streets, while armed Trump supporters in Phoenix and Detroit said the election was being stolen, despite any evidence of irregularities. Under the banner of "Stop the Steal," Trump supporters planned dozens of rallies for Saturday.





Leading Mr Trump by 4.1 million votes nationwide out of a record 147 million cast, Mr Biden said Americans had given him a mandate to tackle the pandemic, the struggling economy, climate change and systemic racism.





"They made it clear they want the country to come together, not continue to pull apart," he said.





He said he hoped to address Americans again on Saturday.





As the counting entered its fifth day, the former vice president had a 253-to-214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner.