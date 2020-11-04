US election: European markets slide as Trump 'declares war' by prematurely claiming victory

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, in Washington, US. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

European markets slid at the open on Wednesday, shortly after US president Donald Trump prematurely claimed he had won the election despite millions of votes yet to be counted.

Trump’s claim without evidence there had been a “fraud on the American public” alarmed investors, ratcheting up uncertainty over the outcome of the election.

He said the election would fought out in the Supreme Court. His speech from the White House came after his Democrat rival Joe Biden had said he was “on track to win this election.”

“Futures did not like that: Donald Trump just declared war by declaring victory in the election before all the counting is over. He’s played the voter fraud card and this has undoubtedly unsettled markets as a long and protracted battle in the courts is precisely what investors do not want,” said Neil Wilson, chief analyst at Markets.com.

READ MORE: US election: Trump now favourite to win after complete turnaround in betting

“FTSE futures, E-minis, gold, oil — everything went south on the comments from the president, except the dollar.”

After gains on European markets on Tuesday, the FTSE (^FTSE) in London lost 1.1% at the open on Wednesday. Germany’s Dax (^GDAXI) shed 1.9% and France’s CAC 40 (^FCHI) lost 1.4%.

Wall Street futures were mixed. The S&P 500 (ES=F) slid 0.6% and the Dow Jones (YM=F) she 1.2%, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq (NQ=F) gained 1.1%.

Yields on popular bonds slid as investors sought refuge, with rising demand for German Bunds and US Treasuries.

“The US presidential election race remains too close to call at the time of writing, with results unclear in several key states. The Congressional races are also undecided, creating uncertainty for now,” wrote Michael Strobaek, Global Chief Investment Officer at Credit Suisse.

He predicted continued volatility on the markets, with the results much tighter than expected after Biden’s strong lead in the polls for months ahead of the vote.

WATCH: Trump versus Biden - the election night in tweets