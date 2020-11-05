US election: Democrat hopes of winning Senate fade

The party was seeking to win back the upper house from Republicans

Democratic hopes of regaining the Senate were fading today.

The party was seeking to win back the upper house from Republicans — giving Joe Biden an easier ride should he win the White House.

But latest results suggested they had failed to make the breakthrough in the handful of seats needed to turn the chamber in their favour.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority with 35 seats up for re-election in Tuesday’s vote.

Associcated Press had the Democrats on 46, the Republicans on 48, with the Democrats needing to flip two more undeclared seats.

In Michigan, Democrats were spared a loss when Senator Gary Peters resisted a challenge from Republican John James.

But Republicans held on to Susan Collins in Maine and other key seats across the map.

“We’re waiting — whether I’m going to be the majority leader or not,” said Mitch McConnell, the Senate’s top Republican. He secured a seventh term, fending off former fighter pilot Amy McGrath.

Read more

Biden increases lead as US awaits results from key states - LATEST