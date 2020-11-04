US Election: Defiant Donald Trump throws electoral process out the window in a terrible advert for democracy

It's only fitting that an extraordinary election in an extraordinary year will throw up an extraordinary situation. Donald Trump called for a press conference early on Wednesday morning (ET) at the East Room of White House as the presidential race remained deadlocked and nail-bitingly close in decisive states with millions of votes still being counted.

Trump announced that he has won the election, and threatened to challenge the ongoing counting of postal ballots in US Supreme Court " raising doubts over the legitimacy of mail-in votes, jeopardizing the integrity of American election process and plunging the polarised nation into a Constitutional crisis.

Even though ballots were still being tallied in several battleground states such as Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia that will decide the outcome of the presidential race, Trump declared that he has already defeated his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The reason behind the US president's premature proclamation remains unclear since none of the candidates have reached the magic figure of 270 " the number of Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. At the time of writing this article, Trump had 213 electoral votes to Biden's 224, with many states still to count absentee ballots.

While major US networks and almost all pollsters had predicted a blue wave and landslide in favour of Biden, it is clear already that voters in the US have delivered yet another stunning repudiation of the projections done by poll pundits and have remained unconvinced of the mainstream political discourse that seeks to paint Trump as the 'evil incarnate' and the sole cause of American decline.

The president has already bagged several key swing states including Florida, Ohio, and Texas while his challenger has Minnesota and an upper hand in Arizona. However, mail-in votes in battleground states have emerged as the final arbiter of the race, and this is a great cause of optimism for Biden and nervousness for Trump because these postal ballots tilt heavily towards the Democrats.

To take the case of Pennsylvania, for instance, that has emerged as a battleground state, Democrats have returned nearly three times as many mail-in ballots as Republicans. Among the 2.5 million mail-in and absentee ballots in Pennsylvania, more than 1.6 million were from registered Democrats, while 586,000 were from Republicans, and 278,000 were from independents or third-party voters, reports Politico.

This, claims the report, is in line with predictions that "Democrats would vote disproportionately by mail, while Republicans would vote disproportionately in person."

Trump was marginally ahead on Tuesday night in many of these battleground states where in-person ballots were tabulated first. It is not hard to imagine, therefore, why Trump may feel that his chances of clinching the race may progressively diminish as mail-in ballots are counted from areas that are considered to be Democratic strongholds.

However, since voting by mail is a legitimate way of exercising franchise rights in the American system, unless Trump has specific knowledge or evidence of fraud being committed through this route, his call for halting the vote count makes a mockery of the election procedure and is an assault on democracy and its institutions.

"We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election," Trump said. "This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop," he said at the briefing while providing no evidence to back up his claim.

Policies on mail-in ballots and counting procedure were decided upon by different states to enable voting amid a pandemic. That led to a patchwork of rules and procedures and it is not unusual for mail-in votes to be accepted even after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by 3 November.

Pennsylvania " a state where Trump is ahead but Biden may flip it by grabbing a lion's share of absentee ballots " accepts ballots if they arrive up to three days after the election. Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has said the state "will count every vote".

Let's be clear: This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania's elections, our votes, and democracy. Our counties are working tirelessly to process votes as quickly AND as accurately as possible. Pennsylvania will have a fair election and we will count every vote. " Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 4, 2020