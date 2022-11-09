US election: Control of Congress hangs in balance after midterms

Jude Sheerin in Washington & Deirdre Finnerty in London - BBC News
·3 min read

Republicans and Democrats are in a tight race for control of the US Congress, as counting continues following the mid-term elections.

Republican are favoured to win the House of Representatives, but the fight for the Senate is on a knife-edge.

The US Congress is made up of two parts - the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Republicans had hoped for a "red wave" of victories, but many key battlegrounds are too close to call.

Democrats won a key Senate race in Pennsylvania but Republicans need to gain just one more seat overall to take control of the Senate.

The party are still favoured to win the House of Representatives, although Democrats are putting up resistance in some races.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seat Senate were up for grabs. Members of the House represent their local populations and Senators represent the interests of their states.

Exit polls suggest the economy and inflation were the biggest concerns for voters.

Though President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is not on the ballot, the midterms will shape the fate of his agenda. If Democrats lose control of either the House or the Senate, Republicans will be able to block his plans.

Former president Donald Trump, who is expected to announce he will run for president in 2024, has seen some of his endorsed candidates fail.

Supporters react as Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams concedes to Brian Kemp
Supporters react as Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams concedes to Brian Kemp

Left-wing Democrat John Fetterman - who has been recovering from a stroke - has beaten Trump-backed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.

Another critical Senate race, between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia, is on a knife-edge, and could even end up in a run-off in four weeks if neither candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, a possibility which is looking likely.

The results of other key Senate races in Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada were also still in play.

It means that the verdict on which party holds power in the upper chamber of Congress may not be known for days, or even weeks.

Elections for state governors also took place in several states. Republicans have held on to the governors' mansions in the key states of Texas, Florida and Georgia.

Florida's Ron DeSantis won a large victory to stay in office, setting him up for a potential 2024 presidential bid. Mr Trump has warned DeSantis against running, calling the rising Republican star "Ron DeSanctimonious" at a rally over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Democratic candidate in Georgia, Stacey Abrams, conceded the race to the Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

According to exit polls by the BBC's US partner CBS News, abortion was the top issue for Democratic voters, while Republicans and independents rated inflation as their top issue.

Graphic
Graphic

Despite lowering prescription drug prices, expanding clean energy and revamping US infrastructure, Mr Biden's popularity has taken a pummelling amid the worst inflation in four decades.

But Republicans had their own political vulnerability on the issue of abortion following the conservative-dominated Supreme Court's decision this year to roll back a US constitutional right to the procedure.

On Tuesday, voters in Vermont, California and Michigan decided to enshrine abortion rights in their state constitutions, preventing any future bid by the legislature to introduce restrictions.

Kentucky is deciding on a ballot measure on whether to rule out protections for abortion.

Top of midterms links box
Top of midterms links box
Bottom of midterms links box
Bottom of midterms links box

Latest Stories

  • ‘The people of Georgia deserve more’: Stacey Abrams delivers concession speech

    ‘The people of Georgia deserve more’ — Stacey Abrams delivered a passionate speech about the future of Georgia, despite losing the race for governor to Republican incumbent Brian Kemp. Source: NowThis News

  • Election 2022 recap: Fetterman flips Pennsylvania Senate seat for Dems; several seats pending

    Republican J.D. Vance bests Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race. Democrat Josh Shapiro defeats Trump-backed Doug Mastriano in PA gubernatorial contest.

  • Ontario CUPE strike live: CUPE to end protest after Premier Ford walks back on 'grossly overreaching' controversial bill

    At a news conference on Monday morning, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he will rescind legislation that took away the rights of Canadian Union Public Employees (CUPE) education workers if they stop their strike.

  • Australian PM hopes for meeting with China's Xi at summit

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would be a “positive thing” if one can be arranged on the sidelines of one of the leaders’ summits to be held in Southeast Asia this month. “I’ve made it very clear that dialogue is a good thing, and so if a meeting is arranged with Xi, then that would be a positive thing,” Albanese told reporters.

  • Trudeau slams N.B. premier Higgs for naming Kris Austin to bilingualism committee

    OROMOCTO, N.B. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rebuked New Brunswick's premier Tuesday for naming a minister known for his past criticism of bilingualism to a committee that will review the province's Official Languages Act. Premier Blaine Higgs, however, responded to Trudeau's disapproval by emphatically defending Kris Austin, the former People's Alliance of New Brunswick leader who is now a minister in Higgs's Progressive Conservative government. Speaking to reporters in Oromocto, N.B., Trudea

  • Moore projected winner of governor's race; Cox declines to concede

    Democrat Wes Moore made history in 2022, becoming Maryland's first African American governor, beating out Republican Dan Cox. Moore defeated Cox, a first-term Republican state delegate who represents a district that encompasses portions of Carroll and Frederick counties and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

  • John Fetterman's Victory Party Had A Not-So-Subtle Troll Of Dr. Oz's Biggest Blunder

    The victorious Democrat couldn't resist one last reference to this infamous campaign moment.

  • Danushka Gunathilaka: Cricketer choked, raped woman, police allege

    Danushka Gunathilaka was in Australia for the T20 World Cup when he was arrested on four counts of rape.

  • Microsoft's $69 billion Activision bid faces EU antitrust probe

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft may have to offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard after regulators opened a full-scale investigation on Tuesday and warned about the impact of the deal. The U.S. software company, which announced the deal in January, is betting Activision's stable of games will help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony, with the latter critical of the deal. "The Commission's preliminary investigation shows that the transaction may significantly reduce competition on the markets for the distribution of console and PC video games, including multigame subscription services and/or cloud game streaming services, and for PC operating systems," the European Commission said in a statement.

  • VoteCast: Inflation top concern, but democracy a worry too

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Just as Republicans had hoped, high inflation was the top consideration for voters in the midterm elections, AP VoteCast shows. But the survey reveals that a core issue for President Joe Biden, the survival of democracy, also weighed heavily on voters’ minds, as control of Congress -- and a choice between sharply contrasting visions of America — hung in the balance. The result, as of early Wednesday, was an election in which Democrats displayed strength, appearing to avoid the

  • Donald Trump Uses J.D. Vance Rally to Tease 2024 Run

    GAELEN MORSEVANDALIA, Ohio—Donald Trump supporters at the election-eve rally outside of Dayton were skeptical the former president would announce a 2024 bid.The closest they would get came in the form of a video montage showing President Joe Biden fumbling his words, set to the early 1990s hit “Ready for This” by 2 Unlimited, and then a plug for a “very special announcement” on Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago.But before it became clear the Ohio event—ostensibly a rally for Republican Senate candidate J.D.

  • Americans take a stand for decency as the GOP red wave turns to dust, surprising all of us

    The GOP came nowhere near the liberal-crushing victories predicted by party leaders and right-leaning pundits. Voters took a stand for decency.

  • Democrat John Fetterman flips U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, beating Republican Mehmet Oz

    Democrats hoped Penn. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman could beat Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to flip the state blue. A Fetterman stroke in May upended the race.

  • Iranian Drones Are Proliferating In Middle East And Eurasian Battlefields

    Tehran has become a drone exporter, with Iranian-made tech proliferating in battlefields across the Middle East and Eurasia

  • Controversial DC tipping proposal approved by voters — again

    A controversial proposal to change the pay structure for servers and other workers at Washington's bars and restaurants was approved Tuesday, four years after an identical measure was overturned by the D.C. Council. Initiative 82 eliminates the so-called tipped wages system in which restaurant owners pay certain staff members well below the $16.10 minimum hourly wage on the assumption that the difference would be made up through customer tips. If the employees' tips for the night don't raise that income up to the minimum, the employers make up the difference.

  • COP27: Ukraine a reason to act fast on climate change - Rishi Sunak

    Rishi Sunak tells the COP27 summit in Egypt a greener planet is possible and there "is room for hope".

  • UK student accused of assault, using racial slurs pleads not guilty

    UK student accused of assault, using racial slurs pleads not guilty

  • Venezuelan pancakes are better than American pancakes. Full stop

    This week's recommendations include Venezuelan pancakes stuffed with cheese in Pasadena and a Korean pork bone stew in the San Gabriel.

  • Ukraine war: West warned against complacency on air defence support

    A new report by Rusi warns Western nations to increase their supply of air defences to Ukraine.

  • Muriel Bowser wins 3rd term as Washington, DC, mayor

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Mayor Muriel Bowser secured a third term Tuesday after a campaign focused on her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and on her history as one of the faces of Washington’s ongoing quest for statehood. In June, Bowser, 50, defeated a pair of challengers from the District of Columbia Council in the Democratic primary, a race that is largely held to be the de facto mayoral race in the overwhelmingly Democratic district. In the general election, Bowser faced a trio of challenge