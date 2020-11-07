US Election: Celebrations erupt across America as Biden projected to be next president

From New York to Los Angeles, cheering, screaming and honking erupted in the streets as Joe Biden was projected to be 46th President of the United States.

The Associated Press was the first media outlet to out its official alert projecting the final election result at 11.27am on Saturday and video quickly began circulating of major cities across the country breaking out in celebration.

Black Live Matter Plaza in Washington DC flooded with as news spread like wildfire and other news orginisations like Fox News and CNN began following the projection for a Biden-Harris White House.

People were seen dancing on balconies, hugging on sidewalks and crying in their cars.

As the the offical count dragged into its fifth day and a Biden-Harris administration began to look more likely, supporters didn't wait for the official call to be made.

Impromptu celebrations started breaking out as early as Friday evening in major cities. A police escort followed hundreds through Washington Square Park in Manhattan on Friday night and by Saturday morning the party spontaneously combusted wherever people where when they heard the news.