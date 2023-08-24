US election 2024 timeline: Key campaign dates

A look at some of the key dates as election campaigns start to ramp up

The pace of the 2024 presidential campaign is quickening and the first Republican candidate debate took place on Wednesday night with the primaries a matter of months away.

However, the 2024 election timetable has also been complicated by the blizzard of litigation faced by Donald Trump who will have to juggle campaigning with a series of court appearances.

Here The Telegraph gives you a comprehensive overview of all the key dates to look out for.

2023

Aug 23

First Republican candidates debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin was hosted by Fox News at 9pm ET (2am BST Thursday). Trump, who has refused to sign the “loyalty pledge” pledging to back the Republican nominee, avoided a debate appearance, instead appearing in a prerecorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson streamed on X (Twitter) to coincide with the debate.

Aug 24

Mr Trump is expected to surrender at Fulton County Jail court in Georgia on Thursday. It is not clear what time he will arrive at the courthouse.

Aug 28

Trump due to appear in federal court in Washington, DC for a hearing before Judge Tanya Chutkan to set the trial date for the Jan 6 case.

President Donald Trump sits between his attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro in a Washington court - JANE ROSENBERG

Sep 1

Deadline to fix the date for the New Hampshire primary.

Sep 27

Second Republican debate, hosted by Fox Business at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California.

Oct 2

Start of the civil trial relating to the $250 million (£196 million) lawsuit brought against the Trump Organisation by New York Attorney General Letitia James alleging it manipulated property values to get tax breaks and better loan deals.

2024

Jan 15

Iowa caucuses.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, and his wife campaigning in Iowa on August 10 - Al Drago

Jan 15

Start of the second civil defamation case against Trump brought by writer E Jean Carroll.

Jan 23

Provisional date for the New Hampshire primary, but Democratic National Committee is trying to put the date back.

Feb 3

South Carolina Democratic primary.

Feb 24

South Carolina Republican primary.

March 5

“Super Tuesday” - 15 states hold primaries and caucuses including Texas and California. Make or break day for many candidates.

March 12

Michigan among another seven states hold primaries and caucuses.

March 19

Primaries in four more states including Florida and Illinois.

March 25

Start of Stormy Daniels’ “hush money” case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Donald Trump during the Official Pro-Am Tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 10 - TIMOTHY A. CLARY

April

Primaries in Wisconsin, Delaware, Maryland Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

May

Primaries in Indiana, Nebraska, West Virginia, Kentucky and Oregon.

May 14

A pretrial hearing in the classified documents case, in which Trump is accused by special prosecutor Jack Smith of illegally hoarding papers at Mar-a-Lago and obstructing the government’s attempts to retrieve them.

May 20

Classified documents case begins.

June

Primaries in Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and Washington DC.

July 15-18

Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Aug 19-22

Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Nov 5

Election day.

Dec 10

Safe Harbour Deadline - when states have to settle any disputes over who is sent to the Electoral College, the body that formally casts the votes to decide the outcome of the election.

Dec 16

Electors meet in their state capitals to formally cast their votes for the Electoral College.

Rioters storming the captiol on Jan 6 2020 - Jose Luis Magana

Jan 6

Formal counting of votes in the Electoral College at a joint session of Congress.

Following the 2020 census, Texas gained two electoral votes while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon each gained one.

California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia each lost one.

2025

Jan 20

Inauguration Day - when the president-elect is sworn into office.