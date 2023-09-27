US election 2024 timeline: Key campaign dates

A look at some of the key dates as election campaigns start to ramp up

The pace of the 2024 presidential campaign is quickening with the Iowa caucuses only four months away.

Republican candidates faced off in their first presidential debate in August, with the second debate night this month quickly approaching as campaigns ramp up.

However, the 2024 timetable is also complicated by the blizzard of litigation faced by Donald Trump, who will have to juggle campaigning with a series of court appearances.

Here The Telegraph gives you a comprehensive overview of all the key dates coming up and those you missed.

2023

Sep 27

Second Republican debate, hosted by Fox Business at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California.

Sep 29 - Oct 1

The California Republican Party fall 2023 convention. Mr Trump and Ron DeSantis are both scheduled to speak at private dinners during the event.

Oct 2

Start of the civil trial relating to the $250 million (£196 million) lawsuit brought against the Trump Organisation by New York Attorney General Letitia James alleging it manipulated property values to get tax breaks and better loan deals.

President Donald Trump sits between his attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro in a Washington court - JANE ROSENBERG

Oct 23

Proposed start date for the Georgia election interference trial for Mr Trump and his 18 co-defendants.

2024

Jan 15

Iowa, the first state to vote in the Republican primary contest, hosts its caucuses.

Jan 15

Start of the second civil defamation case against Mr Trump brought by writer E Jean Carroll.

Jan 23

This is the provisional date for the New Hampshire primary, but the Democratic National Committee is trying to put the date back.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, and his wife campaigning in Iowa on August 10 - Al Drago

Feb 3

The South Carolina Democratic primary.

Feb 24

The South Carolina Republican primary.

March 4

Trial date for Mr Trump in the Washington federal case charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

March 5

“Super Tuesday” - the date when 15 states hold primaries and caucuses including Texas and California. It could be a decisive point in the Republican primary race.

March 12

Michigan among another seven states hold primaries and caucuses.

March 19

Primaries in four more states including Florida and Illinois.

March 25

Start of Stormy Daniels’ “hush money” case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Donald Trump during the Official Pro-Am Tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 10 - TIMOTHY A. CLARY

April

Primaries in Wisconsin, Delaware, Maryland Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

May

Primaries in Indiana, Nebraska, West Virginia, Kentucky and Oregon.

May 14

A pretrial hearing in the classified documents case, in which Mr Trump is accused by special prosecutor Jack Smith of illegally hoarding papers at Mar-a-Lago and obstructing the government’s attempts to retrieve them.

May 20

The classified documents case begins.

June

Primaries in Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and Washington DC.

July 15-18

The Republican National Convention takes place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Republican presidential candidate will officially be announced.

Aug 19-22

The Democratic National Convention takes place in Chicago.

Nov 5

Election day.

Dec 10

The Safe Harbour Deadline - when states have to settle any disputes over who is sent to the Electoral College, the body that formally casts the votes to decide the outcome of the election.

Dec 16

Electors meet in their state capitals to formally cast their votes for the Electoral College.

Rioters storming the captiol on Jan 6 2020 - Jose Luis Magana

Jan 6

The formal counting of votes in the Electoral College takes place at a joint session of Congress.

Following the 2020 census, Texas gained two electoral votes while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon each gained one.

California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia each lost one.

2025

Jan 20

Inauguration Day - when the president-elect is sworn into office.

What you missed

Aug 23

The first Republican candidates debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin was hosted by Fox News at 9pm ET (2am BST Thursday). Mr Trump, who has refused to sign the “loyalty pledge” pledging to back the Republican nominee, avoided a debate appearance, instead appearing in a prerecorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson streamed on X (Twitter) to coincide with the debate.

Aug 24

Mr Trump surrendered at Fulton County Jail court in Georgia over racketeering charges. He was formally arrested and had his mugshot taken.

Aug 28

Mr Trump’s trial date in the federal case over 2020 election allegations in Washington was set as March 4, 2024, in a hearing before Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Sep 1

Deadline to fix the date for the New Hampshire primary.