US Election 2020 New York profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Year of entry into union: 1788

Capital: Albany

Total electors: Twenty-nine.

In 2016, all New York electors pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president.

How New York votes: Blue. New York has voted for the Democratic Party in every national election since 1988.

Demographic breakdown: 75.62 percent White, 18.39 percent African-American and 6.27 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: As of 2020, there are more than two (2.3) registered Democrats in the state of New York for every registered Republican.

