US election 2020: Who is winning the popular vote?

The 2020 race for the White House is drawing to a pulsating close with both president Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden still in with a chance of winning as the remaining votes are counted.

Analysts say former Vice President Joe Biden, on 264 Electoral College votes, holds the advantage because thousands of postal ballots - which favour Democrats - have not yet been counted in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania.

President Trump, on 214 Electoral College votes, is ahead in Mr Biden's home state of Pennsylvania — which carries a significant 20 electoral votes — but that lead is expected to narrow as local officials get grips with a sea of mail-in ballots cast largely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Heading into election day, Mr Biden was predicted to win by a landslide in the popular vote. Most pollsters gave the former vice president a lead of around 8 points nationally. But how do things stand on Wednesday evening after Election Day?

Mr Biden currently has 50.3 per cent of all votes counted so far nationwide against President Trump's 48.1 per cent, with more than 87 per cent of votes counted. Expect those figures to change as the vote count progresses.

In 2016, then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won the popular vote. She secured 65,853,625 votes compared with Mr Trump’s 62,985,106. However, Ms Clinton lost the Electoral College vote (232-306 in favour of Mr Trump).

Mr Biden also made history on Wednesday by earning the most-ever votes cast in a U.S. presidential election, a record previously held by his former colleague and boss, President Barack Obama.

The Democratic candidate has collected at least 71,286,728 votes in 2020, as of Wednesday evening. This count exceeds Mr Obama’s record-setting 69,498,516 in 2008. That number is expected to grow for Mr Biden as the final votes are tabulated.

America remains on edge as it waits to find out who will enter the White House come January next year. Polls began closing in some states at around 7pm local time Tuesday night following one of the most unusual election campaigns in living memory.

The election, like everything else, has been overshadowed by the pandemic, which has so far claimed some 230,000 US lives. Both candidates offered drastically different visions for the country.

Mr Biden espoused pandemic precaution while Mr Trump pedalled economic boosterism, telling Americans "not to be afraid" of a resurgent virus that continues to sweep across the country.

It remains to be seen which leader Americans have chosen to lead them through the crisis. But a clearer picture will emerge in the coming hours and days.