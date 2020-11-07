When will US election results be announced?

Counting is too close between the two candidates in some states to predict results

The presidential race is in its final stages: Joe Biden has so far won 264 electoral votes and Donald Trump, 214.

Although things are looking good for Mr Biden, there is still a way to go before we will officially know whether Mr Trump is re-elected or if the former VP will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

As predicted, the 2020 election has come down to key battlegrounds - in particular the ‘rust belt’ states of Michigan and Wisconsin, along with Pennsylvania, which Mr Trump won in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

Wisconsin and Michigan were both called for Mr Biden on Wednesday afternoon.

At least 270 electoral votes are required to secure a victory in the presidential elections. Now that Mr Biden has won Michigan and is slightly ahead in Nevada, he could afford to lose Pennsylvania and still have a path to victory — though ballot counts on Friday showed him in the lead in the state.

With Wisconsin and Michigan reverting to Democrats, Mr Trump’s path back to the White House was looking increasingly narrow.

Mr Biden also currently leads in Arizona, once a reliably red state. However, Mr Trump has cut the former vice president’s lead to less than 50,000 votes and the state appears to be the best prospect for the incumbent.

Here’s a look at which states are yet to announce, where they currently stand, and when we are likely to know if they have voted blue or red:

Arizona

Electoral votes up for grabs: 11

Votes counted: 90 per cent

Winner: Mr Biden

Analysis of ballots cast statewide shows there are not enough outstanding to allow Mr Trump to catch up, AP reports. (Some other media outlets are yet to call the state)

Nevada

Electoral votes up for grabs: 6

Votes currently counted: 86 per cent

Candidate currently in the lead: Mr Biden

When we will hear: Officials said on Thursday that there were 190,150 ballots statewide left to be counted. The results of at least 51,000 ballots are expected to be reported today which could be enough to confirm a victory for Mr Biden.

Alaska

Electoral votes up for grabs: 3

Votes currently counted: 50 per cent

Candidate currently in the lead: Mr Trump

When we will hear: It is unclear when Alaska will have all of its results but counting of absentee ballots will not begin until next week, and is not expected to impact the outcome

Pennsylvania

Electoral votes up for grabs: 20

Votes currently counted: 98 per cent

Candidate currently in the lead: Mr Biden

When we will hear: Ballots are steadily being counted and added to the overall tally and a winner could be declared by the end of Friday after Mr Biden took the lead for the first time earlier today. However, the Trump campaign has launched legal action in a bid to stop some votes being counted.

Georgia

Electoral votes up for grabs: 16

Votes currently counted: 99 per cent

Candidate currently in the lead: Mr Biden

When we will hear: The former vice president led by about 4,200 votes on Friday afternoon. As the margin of victory is expected to be less than 0.5 per cent, election officials have said there will be a recount in the state.

North Carolina