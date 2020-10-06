US election 2020: Trump 'feeling great' and 'looking forward' to the next presidential debate

The US president also wrote that he was "looking forward" to the next presidential debate against his Democratic rival Joe Biden on 15 October in Miami.

However, an earlier post by the president which falsely claimed COVID-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu has since been flagged by Twitter for violating the social media site's rules.

Twitter said the post was "spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19".

The post has also been removed from Facebook, according to CNN.

Mr Trump returned to the White House on Monday after he was treated in hospital for COVID-19 for three nights.

Shortly after his return, the US president released two videos - one with footage of his journey accompanied by sweeping orchestral music, the other of him speaking on a balcony flanked by US flags.

In the videos, he told Americans to "get out there" and "don't be afraid" of COVID-19 - despite the 210,000 coronavirus-related deaths recorded so far in the US.

"We're going back to work, we're going to be out front... I know there is a risk, there is a danger, but that's ok," he said.

He also suggested he could now be "immune" to the virus after feeling "better".

But some experts, including America's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, have warned the president could face a relapse in symptoms.

Lung specialist Professor Stephen Holgate told Sky News Mr Trump could become seriously ill with a "second wave" of COVID-19 within days.

"He is still in the first wave. The second is yet to come, when the immune system goes into overdrive. It will probably hit him in two to three days' time," he said.

Mr Trump appeared breathless as he returned to the White House after his hospital stay.