Democratic presidential candidate former Vice-President Joe Biden answers a question as US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden have exchanged accusations of corruption in a live TV debate.

The Republican president said that Mr Biden owed an explanation to the American people over his son's dealings in Ukraine and Russia.

Mr Biden cited a report about a secret bank account held by Mr Trump in China.

The Democrat has a solid lead nationally with 12 days to go until the 3 November election.