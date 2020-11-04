US election 2020 results live: Follow our map as results pour in for Trump and Biden

Scroll down for the interactive map

Donald Trump was leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida after early results were starting to be called, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election, including North Carolina, remain up in the air.

Follow the twists and turns of the US election with Yahoo News UK’s interactive map, which will help you track which states go blue and which turn red.

The electoral college system that is used to elect the president means the popular vote does not always guarantee a win. In 2016, Trump lost the vote to Hillary Clinton but became president through winning the electoral college.

Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin are among the key swing states that could give another four years to Trump or reinstall a Democrat in the White House.

Arizona, Ohio, North Carolina and Georgia are other states to focus on.

The interactive map above will allow you to track how the candidates are getting on down to the county, as well as elections to the Senate, House of Representatives and governors.





