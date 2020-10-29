US Election 2020 North Dakota profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Year of entry into union: 1889

Capital: Bismarck

Total electors: Three.

In 2016, the three electoral votes went to Republican candidates Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

How North Dakota votes: Red. North Dakota has been carried by Republican presidential candidates every election since 1968.

Demographic breakdown: 82.7 percent White, 8.7 percent American Indian, 5.6 percent African-American and three percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: In its 131-year-old history as a state, North Dakota has voted for the Democratic candidate a total of only five times.

