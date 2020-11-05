US Election 2020: No candidate can declare results, everyone must respect sanctity of vote, says ex-CEC VS Sampath

American voters will have to see out at least another night of anxiety, if not more, before they discover who will take the oath of office on 20 January, 2021 to occupy the Oval Office. With Democrat Joe Biden winning Michigan and Wisconsin, the path back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for President Donald Trump is getting harder than before despite his tweet on Wednesday announcing "A big WIN!". So much so that the Republican camp is now leaving no stone unturned in its quest for ways through the legal alleys of various states and by turning Twitter into a virtual battlefield to halt the Democratic march towards the next presidency.

Along with the Americans, as the world is glued to this real-life fight for US presidency, not in any degree less exciting than any Netflix political thriller, it is the brinkmanship of Trump that is putting every democratic edifice in the world's oldest democracy from its judiciary to its electoral process to test. Whether his unusual ways will be kryptonite to him will be known in hours or days if not weeks.

With the electoral process, the very oxygen for a thriving democracy now jarred by countless controversies in the US, former chief election commissioner VS Sampath, who oversaw the Lok Sabha election in 2014, in a chat with Firstpost, analysed how India staves off these challenges and what India can learn from the tumultuous US experience.

Edited excerpts follow:

The row over postal ballots in the US has reached such a point that it might soon land up in the country's Supreme Court. Is the weight of the postal ballots being diminished here? What are your thoughts on that?

That is what the president has said, that he's going to approach the Supreme Court. But then it is not clear on what aspect he is going to approach the Supreme Court. Basically, it is not as if the postal ballot is introduced for the first time in the US. It was there in the past. It was there in the last election also. (In the) last (US presidential) election (in 2016) also, 24 percent of the votes polled were through postal ballots. The postal ballot is there in a number of countries.

Today actually because of the pandemic more and more countries are liberalising the postal ballot so that people need not expose themselves to disease. So we really do not know on what grounds he wants to approach the Supreme Court. The basic fact remains that postal ballot is also a ballot.

It has the same sanctity as the ballot which you cast when you go to a polling station. You cannot draw a distinction between a postal ballot and a personal ballot. That is the point which one must understand because the postal ballot is also accepted in law. Because it is accepted in law, this postal ballot facility is extended to some voters.

For the first time, we seem to be coming across such a situation in the US because an incumbent president himself is not accepting a thing like postal balloting which is again is done as per the laws of their own states.

Actually in this whole episode as you have seen like in the US the one aspect which comes out particularly glaring is when a category of people are allowed the facility of postal balloting. When they exercise their votes, somebody is saying 'No, no! Those votes should not be counted'. Now at this point of time saying that you will go to the Supreme Court against that, that is what is something which has to be noted. Because that violates the spirit and sanctity of an individual vote. Every vote is sacred.

Anyone or anything which mitigates against the sanctity or the validity of that one vote has to be resisted because it is against the very spirit of democracy. You know that one vote can make a difference in electing the state representative to Congress, that one vote indirectly can even affect the election of the president of whichever country be it the US or any other country. So a vote is a vote. It is very sacred. Its sanctity has to be respected by everyone. You cannot bluntly dismiss this one vote or a few votes or a category of votes. That is the point one should keep in mind.

In terms of the electoral process how far do you think the judiciary should be kept away from it?

The thing is like for example if you take a country like India, in our Constitution itself the role of the judiciary is limited when it comes to the electoral process. So the judiciary comes into the picture in India only after the results are declared and only when they have the election petition they can approach the judiciary. But ordinarily, it has been followed by our courts not to interfere when the election process is on.

