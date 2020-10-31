US election 2020 news: live Donald Trump and Joe Biden updates ahead of polling day

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Arizona - REUTERS

Joe Biden intensified his attacks Friday on President Donald Trump as they battled over the American Midwest, chasing every last vote with four days to go in a region that propelled the Republican to victory in 2016.

Mr Trump and Mr Biden barnstormed three heartland states each, but the race was overshadowed by the pandemic with coronavirus infections spiking across the country and 94,000 new infections recorded Friday - a new high for the second day running - and total cases passing nine million.

Mr Trump heralded a "big day" of campaigning as he left the White House, then held a rally in Michigan before heading to Wisconsin and Minnesota.

"We just want normal," he told supporters - many of them unmasked - at an outdoor rally near Detroit as he pushed states to relax public health restrictions and resume daily life.

Mr Biden was also stumping in Wisconsin and in Minnesota, where he sharpened his attacks on the president on everything from Mr Trump seeking to dismantle Obama-era health care protections and keep his taxes secret to climate change and trade policy with China.

"We can not afford four more years of Donald Trump," the 77-year-old Democrat said at a socially distanced drive-in rally in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Follow below for the latest updates on the campaign trail as they come.

10:01 AM

US faces record surge of coronavirus cases as election day looms

A record surge of coronavirus cases in the United States pushed hospitals closer to the brink of capacity just four days before the election.

The United States also documented its 9 millionth case to date on Friday, representing nearly 3 per cent of the population, with almost 229,000 dead since the outbreak of the pandemic early this year, according to a Reuters tally of publicly reported data.

With the country facing the final stretch of a tumultuous presidential campaign dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, health authorities on Friday also confirmed that 100,233 more people had tested positive for Covid-19 over the past 24 hours.

Friday's tally set a new single-day record in US cases for the fifth time in the past 10 days, surpassing the previous peak of 91,248 new infections posted a day earlier.

It also represented the world's highest national daily toll during the pandemic, exceeding India's 24-hour record of 97,894 set in September.

Among the hard-hit states are those most hotly contested in the campaign between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, such as Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.