US Election 2020 Nevada profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Year of entry into union: 1864

Capital: Carson City

Total electors: Six.

In 2016, the six electoral votes were pledged to Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president.

How Nevada votes: Blue. Nevada has voted Blue in the last three elections.

Demographic breakdown: 67.1 percent White, 8.8 percent African-American and 8.1 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: Although seen as a Blue state, Nevada is not a stronghold of either the Republicans or the Democrats. However, as of January 2020, registered Democrat voters in Nevada outnumber registered Republican voters by over 11 lakh.

