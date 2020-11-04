US Election 2020 Live Updates: Donald Trump set to win Kentucky, West Virginia while Joe Biden to carry Virginia, says AP

US Election 2020 Latest Updates: Democrat Joe Biden is projected to win the state of Virginia by winning its 13 electoral votes.

Democrat Hillary Clinton won Virginia over Republican Donald Trump in 2016, helped in part by her choice of running mate: Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.

Virginia has grown increasingly liberal over the last four years, and as a result of the 2019 elections, Democrats now control every branch of government in the state.

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday evening (local time) as polls began shutting around the country and early trends began trickling in.

US president Donald Trump called into talk radio shows in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin just hours before polls closed. Trump projected confidence Tuesday that he will win key states like North Carolina and Florida and said he's expecting a "great" evening.

Trump told Wisconsin host Vicki McKenna that he is expecting a strong night based on lines of people waiting to vote. Trump has sown doubts about mail voting, without evidence, and is expecting most of his supporters to turn out on Election Day.

In North Carolina, an armed man loitering at a polling site on Election Day has been arrested and charged with trespassing, AP reported.

Thirty-six-year-old Justin Dunn was legally carrying a firearm but loitered at the Charlotte site after voting Tuesday morning, which prompted a precinct official to call police over fears of voter intimidation. A precinct official accompanied by a police officer asked him to leave the site and banned him from the location.

Police say Dunn left the precinct but returned about two hours later. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree trespassing.

Publicly listed numbers for Dunn were disconnected when a reporter tried to reach him Tuesday.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott says he voted for Joe Biden for president, making him the first Republican governor in the nation to acknowledge voting for the Democratic presidential candidate.

The Republican governor told reporters Tuesday after casting his ballot in his hometown of Berlin, Vermont, that he had never voted for a Democrat in his life.

"As many of you knew, I didn't support President Trump. I wasn't going to vote for him," Scott said. "But then I came to the conclusion that it wasn't enough for me to just not vote. I had to vote against." He says he "put country over party, which again wasn't an easy thing to do in some respects."

With the coronavirus now surging anew, voters ranked the pandemic and the economy as top concerns in the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate.

Voters were especially likely to call the public health crisis the nation's most important issue, with the economy following close behind. Fewer named health care, racism, law enforcement, immigration or climate change.

After eight months and 232,000 deaths, the candidates faced a dissatisfied electorate. Many voters said they have been personally affected by the virus. Roughly 6 in 10 said the country is going in the wrong direction.

Voters across the US received anonymous robocalls in the days and weeks before Election Day urging them to "stay safe and stay home" " an ominous warning that election experts said could be an effort to scare voters into sitting out the election, AP reported.

The FBI is investigating calls that seek to discourage people from voting, a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security told reporters Tuesday. Authorities wouldn't offer details.

The brief calls, which featured a computerized female voice, made no mention of the election. But given the lack of details, and the timing, the message was clear, according to Dan Doughty, a Kansas City resident who received the robocall Tuesday morning.

As America set out to vote on Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic, state election authorities weighed in on the situation on polling in their respective jurisdictions.

In Arizona, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said that while Joe Biden has a narrow edge over US President Donald Trump in the state, "either candidate has the possibility to win". "I try to be non-partisan, but we've seen Biden leading pretty much most of the polls that have been done here for Arizona. The margins vary, but he's been ahead," Hobbs told CNN'.

Story continues