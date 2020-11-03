US election 2020 LIVE: Joe Biden and Donald Trump make final pitches to voters across America

US election: Donald Trump and Joe Biden have made their final pitches to voters (AP/ Getty Images )

Millions of Americans are going to the polls as president Donald Trump tries to fight off his Democrat challenger Joe Biden in the race to the White House.

The latest polls put Mr Biden in the lead with a 6.7 per cent lead nationally, according to the Real Clear Politics' (RCP) poll aggregator. But Mr Trump still has time to make a surprise comeback in the 2020 election.

Nearly 100 million Americans have cast their ballots early, and now it falls to election day for voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was reshaped by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best deal with the pandemic.

Mr Biden claimed his first victory of the election this morning - winning all five votes in the small New Hampshire community of Dixville Notch.