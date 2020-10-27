US Election 2020 Kentucky profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Year of entry into union: 1792

Capital: Frankfort

Total electors: Eight.

In 2016, all eight electoral votes went to Republican nominees Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

How Kentucky votes: Red. Kentucky has voted Republican in the last five presidential elections.>

Demographic breakdown: 91.53 percent White and 7.76 percent African-American.

Fun fact: Since 1924, Kentucky has voted for the eventual winner of the presidential election other than on four occasions " 1952, 1960, 2008 and 2012.

