US Election 2020 New Hampshire profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Year of entry into union: 1788
Capital: Concord
Total electors: Four votes
How New Hampshire votes: Blue. New Hampshire has voted for the Democratic Party in the last four presidential elections.
Demographic breakdown: 93.9 percent White, 2.2 percent Asian-American and 1.1 percent African-American.
Fun fact: There are more active women in New Hampshire politics than in most other states in the country. In 2008, women held the majority of seats in the New Hampshire Senate (13 of 24), a first for any legislative body in the United States.
