US election 2020: Donald Trump's convention speech fact-checked

President Donald Trump delivers his speech for the Republican presidential nomination

President Trump has delivered the closing speech of the Republican convention and said the forthcoming election would be "the most important" in US history.

Accepting his party's nomination to run for a second term, he listed his own achievements and criticised his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

Mr Trump spoke for over an hour and made a series of claims. We've fact-checked some of them.

Claim 1: "If you give power to Joe Biden, the radical left will defund police departments all across America"

President Trump attacked his Democratic rival over law and order, against the backdrop of the recent unrest in US cities.

Since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, there have been calls to "defund the police".

Donald Trump and other Republicans have claimed that Joe Biden supports this but Mr Biden has said repeatedly that he does not.

In June, he told CBS News: "I don't support defunding the police".

Mr Biden repeated this view in an opinion piece for USA Today, calling for reform of the police.

"I do not support defunding police. The better answer is to give police departments the resources they need to implement meaningful reforms, and to condition other federal dollars on completing those reforms," he wrote.

He's also said he would provide "an additional $300 million to reinvigorate community policing".

Claim 2: "We have already built 300 miles of border wall"

Since January 2017, when Mr Trump assumed the presidency, 275 miles of wall along the border with Mexico has been completed, according to the latest US Customs and Border Protection report.

However, most of that was to replace existing structures.

A total of 245 miles of wall has been built in place of old barriers.

But only 30 miles of new wall has actually been built.

Most of this (25 miles) is what's called "secondary wall", which is constructed to reinforce the primary border barrier.

The border with Mexico is about 2,000 miles long.

Claim 3: "Over the past three months, we have gained over 9 million jobs, a new record"

Here, President Trump claimed the US economy was recovering "much faster" than other western nations from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's true that - since April 2020 - there have been nine million people added to the US payroll, according to the US Bureau for Labor Statistics.

