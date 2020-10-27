US Election 2020 Arkansas profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Year of entry into union: 1836

Capital: Little Rock

Total electors: Six.

In 2016, they pledged to vote for Donald Trump and Mike Pence in the Electoral College.

How Arkansas votes: Red. Barring the two times Bill Clinton contested presidential elections in 1992 and 1996, Arkansas has voted for the Republican Party in every presidential election in the last 40 years.

Demographic breakdown: 77 percent White and 15.4 percent African-American.

Fun fact: Donald Trump leads Joe Biden by a significant margin in the 2020 Arkansas opinion polls. This is no surprise as Arkansas is one of the most socially conservative states in the United States, having banned abortion and same-sex marriage.

