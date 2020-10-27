US Election 2020 Alaska profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Year of entry into union: 1959

Capital: Juneau

Total electors: Three.

In 2016, the three of them " Sean Parnell, Jacqueline Tupou and Carolyn Leman " voted for the nominees of the Republican Party.

How Alaska votes: Red. In its entire electoral history, Alaska has voted for the Republican nominee in every presidential election except in 1964 when President Lyndon Johnson stood for re-election.

Demographic breakdown: 66.7 percent White, 3.6 percent African-American and 5.4 percent Asian-American>.

Fun fact: No state in the United States has voted for a Democratic presidential candidate fewer times than Alaska has.

Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here

Read profiles of other US states here

Also See: US Election 2020 Alabama profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

US Election 2020: Will provide citizenship to 11 mn people if voted to power, says Joe Biden on immigration crisis

Donald Trump vows to win 3 Nov election by 'bigger' margin than 2016, seeks 'thundering defeat' for Joe Biden

Read more on World by Firstpost.