US economy contracts as Covid disrupts business

US shoppers

The US economy contracted in the first three months of the year partly due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases disrupting businesses.

Figures from the Commerce Department showed that gross domestic product fell at an annualised rate of 1.4%.

Slower economic growth was expected in the first quarter of the year, but the figure was worse than forecast.

It is the first contraction in the economy since the pandemic-induced recession in 2020.

Recovery from that shock has largely been faster than expected, helped by government spending, including pandemic relief cheques to households. In the last three months of 2021, the US economy expanded at an annualised rate of 6.9%.

Analysts said a surge in imports, which count against output, distorted the figures from the start of the year, making the economy look worse than it was.

"This is noise; not signal," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "The economy is not falling into recession."