US recovery from pandemic recession is showing momentum

·7 min read

WASHINGTON — Powered by consumers and fueled by government aid, the U.S. economy is achieving a remarkably fast recovery from the recession that ripped through the nation last year on the heels of the coronavirus and cost tens of millions of Americans their jobs and businesses.

The economy grew last quarter at a vigorous 6.4% annual rate, the government said Thursday, and expectations are that the current quarter will be even better. The number of people seeking unemployment aid — a rough reflection of layoffs — last week reached its lowest point since the pandemic struck. And the National Association of Realtors said Thursday that more Americans signed contracts to buy homes in March, reflecting a strong housing market as summer approaches.

Economists say that widespread vaccinations and declining viral cases, the reopening of more businesses, a huge infusion of federal aid and healthy job gains should help sustain steady growth. For 2021 as a whole, they expect the economy to expand around 7%, which would mark the fastest calendar-year growth since 1984.

In March, U.S. employers added 916,000 jobs — the biggest burst of hiring since August. Meantime, retail spending has surged, manufacturing output is up and consumer confidence has reached its highest point since the pandemic began.

“We are seeing all the engines of the economy rev up,” said Gregory Daco, chief economist at Oxford Economics. “We have an improving health environment, fiscal stimulus remains abundant and we are starting to see rebounding employment.”

The speed of the rebounding economy has been particularly striking given the scope of damage the pandemic inflicted on it beginning in March of last year. With businesses all but shut down, the economy contracted at a record annual pace of 31% in the April-June quarter of last year before rebounding sharply in the subsequent months.

The renewed strength in the United States — the largest economy — is helping lead the developed world out of recession. In Europe, for instance, a recovery has lagged because of smaller government aid and slower vaccination rollouts that have prolonged lockdowns. Economists at Berenberg Bank estimate that the 19 countries that use the euro currency actually contracted in the first quarter.

For all the U.S. economy’s gains, it still has a long way to go. More than 8 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic. And the recovery remains sharply uneven: Most college-educated and white collar employees have been able to work from home over the past year. Many have even built up savings and expanded their wealth from rising home values and a record-setting stock market, which has rocketed more than 80% from March of last year.

By contrast, job cuts have fallen heavily on low-wage workers, racial minorities and people without college educations. In addition, many women, especially working mothers, have had to leave the workforce to care for children.

In its report Thursday, the government said the nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — accelerated in the January-March quarter from a 4.3% annual gain in the last quarter of 2020.

Some economists say growth in the current April-June period could reach a 10% annual pace or more, driven by a surge in people travelling , shopping, dining out and otherwise resuming their spending habits.

A major reason for the brightening expectations is the record-level federal spending that is poised to flow into the economy. A $1.9 trillion package that President Joe Biden got through Congress in March provided, among other rescue aid, $1,400 stimulus payments to most adults. On top of that, Biden is proposing two additional huge spending plans: a $2.3 trillion infrastructure package and a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that the president promoted Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress.

The Federal Reserve’s ultra-low interest-rate policy, designed to encourage borrowing and spending, has provided significant support, too. In fact, the economy is expected to expand so fast that some economists have raised concerns that it could ignite inflation. In part, this is because rising demand has caused supply bottlenecks and shortages of some components, notably semiconductors, which are critical to the auto, technology and medical device industries, among others.

At a news conference Wednesday, though, Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his confidence that any jump in inflation would prove temporary. And he said the Fed wants to see a substantial and sustained recovery before it would consider withdrawing its economic support. In the meantime, Powell made clear, the central bank isn’t even close to beginning a pullback in its ultra-low rate policies.

As more business restrictions are lifted and more people venture out to shop and eat out, companies that serve them are benefiting. McDonald’s, for example, posted a sharp jump in revenue last quarter — even surpassing the same period in 2019, long before the pandemic flattened the economy. Likewise, most major tech companies have reported impressive earnings. At Apple, for instance, demand for the iPhone and other company products drove profits to more than double in the January-March period.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he expects to expects the city to “fully reopen” by July 1. “We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theatres , full strength,” he said.

Thursday's GDP report showed that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, surged at a 10.7% annual rate in the January-March quarter, a significant acceleration after spending had slowed to a 2.3% annual gain in the final three months of 2020. As consumers spend more freely, employers are likely to keep hiring to keep up with customer demand. Daco said he thinks job growth in some months this year will surpass the nearly 1 million that were added in March.

As American consumers have stepped up their spending in recent months, they have consumed physical goods far more than they have services, like haircuts, airline tickets and restaurant meals: Spending on goods accelerated at an annual pace of nearly 24% last quarter; services spending rose at a rate below 5%. That disparity will likely shift as more restaurants and entertainment venues reopen and people increasingly travel and congregate. On Friday, for example, Disneyland will reopen, with limited capacity, to California residents.

Andrew Song, whose family owns Kwan’s Deli across from Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park, is finally feeling hopeful after having lost most of his business last year as office workers stayed home. The deli should be able to sustain itself, Song said, from a rise in hotel guests, convention goers and tourists, even if office workers don’t all return. Recently, he called a laid-off employee back to work.

Song credited the rebound, at least in part, to the rise in vaccinations, which he thinks has made Americans more comfortable about venturing out.

“More tourists are coming,” he said. “We’re seeing some familiar faces back inside the restaurant.”

Consumers weren't alone in driving last month's growth. Business investment rose at a strong rate of nearly 10%, reflecting a burst of spending on equipment. And government spending grew at a 6.3% annual rate after two straight declines that had reflected weakness at the state and local level as the recession shrank tax revenue.

Businesses did slow their pace of inventory restocking, which shaved 2.6 percentage points from the quarter's growth. And a rising trade deficit diminished growth by 0.8 percentage point.

But Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, suggested that even that weakness masked evidence of strength: With the U.S. recovery ahead of much of the rest of the world's, Americans are spending more than consumers overseas are.

“The GDP number was robust and signals that the economy is off and running,” Zandi said. “Consumers are out buying aggressively."

___

AP Writers Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta and David McHugh in Frankfurt, Germany, contributed to this report.

Martin Crutsinger And Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Kraken almost open for business with final expansion fee to be paid Friday

    The Kraken can soon begin signing players, making trades, and putting action to their plans ahead of the July expansion draft.

  • Report: 49ers don't plan to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo without 'overwhelming' offer

    If the Niners are going to trade Garoppolo, they reportedly want to be blown away by the offer.

  • Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller to retire at end of season

    Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history.

  • George Springer's debut was a big moment for Blue Jays — and entirely forgettable

    It was an uneventful night for Toronto's $150-million man.

  • Canelo Alvarez reveals his brother was kidnapped days before fight against Rocky Fielding in 2018

    Canelo Alvarez negotiated with the kidnappers in the lead up to the fight.

  • Canada Soccer Hall of Fame inducts eight women 'legends' in Class of 2021

    Eight women, including five members of Canada's original 1986 women's team, are headed to the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.

  • Bryce Harper leaves game after taking 97 mph fastball to the face

    Harper's HBP was just the start of a dramatic sixth inning between the Phillies and Cardinals.

  • Nikola Jokic blocks Zion Williamson at the rim to secure controversial win for Nuggets

    He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Our final top 100 list, featuring seven new prospects

    Our list of the top 100 overall prospects in the 2021 NFL draft is now complete. Please welcome these seven new members to the party.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • NFL draft betting: Trey Lance, not Mac Jones, now favored to go No. 3 to 49ers

    The drama and intrigue surrounding the third pick in the 2021 NFL draft continues.

  • The Clippers are deep enough for a playoff run, but the questions and intangibles remain

    If there’s such a thing as having too many good players, the Clippers could actually be exhibit A. Lue has decisions to make, and he admitted to already thinking about the playoffs and potential matchups.

  • Fantasy Baseball 2021: Are the biggest Spring Training risers still reliable?

    How have Spring Training's biggest ADP risers fared thus far in fantasy baseball? Fred Zinkie analyzes.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Alex Wood's back in play

    Alex Wood's career has taken a step forward with the Giants. Scott Pianowski audits the day in fantasy baseball.

  • Family affair: Surtain, Samuel could go early in NFL draft

    Alabama's Patrick Surtain II, Florida State's Asante Samuel Jr. and Jaycee Horn of South Carolina are three of the top cornerbacks in this year's NFL draft. If their names sound familiar, well, they should. Surtain is the son of a standout cornerback with the same name who spent 11 seasons in the NFL, seven with the Dolphins and four with the Chiefs. A 2002 All-Pro who also made three Pro Bowls, Surtain was a star on special teams, too. The elder Surtain was selected in the second round (44th overall) in 1998. Surtain II was a 2020 All-American. Samuel’s dad, also with the same name, played 11 pro seasons, too. A fourth-round pick out of UCF, he won two Super Bowls with New England, where he spent his first five NFL seasons before going to Philadelphia for four years and Atlanta for two. Samuel twice led the league in interceptions (2006 with the Patriots, 2009 with the Eagles) and finished his career with 51 picks and six touchdowns. Horn doesn’t go by the same first name as his father, Joe. But his father played 12 NFL seasons and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection as a wide receiver with Kansas, New Orleans and Atlanta. Other draft eligibles this week whose fathers played in the NFL include Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland, whose dad, Kyle, played that position for one season with the Rams; Georgia Tech LB David Curry (dad Buddy spent eight seasons in the league and was the 1980 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year for the Falcons); and Stanford centre Drew Dalman (father Chris had a seven-year NFL career as an offensive lineman and won a Super Bowl with the 49ers). And Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis is the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis. HEISMAN HOPES The Heisman Trophy rarely is a prognosticator of pro football success — consider such winners for the defensive players need not apply award as Johnny Manziel, Tim Tebow, Troy Smith and Eric Crouch. When someone other than a quarterback wins it, particularly a wide receiver, the trend leans the other way, toward stardom. Alabama's DeVonta Smith took the 2020 Heisman. The previous three wideouts to enter the NFL with that hardware and as first-round picks were Desmond Howard (1991), Tim Brown (1987) and Johnny Rodgers (1972). Brown is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Howard was the 1997 Super Bowl MVP. Smith and college teammate Jaylen Waddle are projected to be chosen Thursday night, making them the sixth pair of wide receivers from the same school drafted in the first round of the same draft since 1967. Alabama would become the first college program to have it occur in successive drafts. Henry Ruggs went 12th overall to Las Vegas, and Jerry Jeudy 15th overall to Denver last year. In 2007, LSU's Dwayne Bowe (23) and Craig Davis (30) were taken in the opening round, and so were Ohio State's Tedd Ginn Jr. and Anthony Gonzalez (32). In 2001, Miami, Fla. WRs Santana Moss (16) and Reggie Wayne (30) got called early. And in 1997, it was Florida's Ike Hilliard (7) and Reidel Anthony (16). TEAMMATE TWOSOMES It's quite possible that college teammates will be chosen consecutively in the opening round this year; it happens more often than people think. So if Alabama receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle go one after the other, don't be surprised. Or maybe it will be Miami, Fla., edge rushers Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rousseau. Or Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw and cornerback Caleb Farley. Since 2000, guys from the same school have been selected consecutively eight times. In 2000, Penn State had the top two players, DE Courtney Brown and linebacker LaVar Arrington. Two years later, Texas tackle Mike Williams went fourth and defensive back Quentin Jammer fifth. Two years after that, Miami, Fla., saw safety Sean Taylor selected fifth and tight end Kellen Winslow sixth. In 2010, Oklahoma DT Gerald McCoy was the third pick, and OT Trent Williams went next. Three years after that, Alabama DB Dee Milliner and guard Chance Warmack were taken ninth and 10th overall. In 2014, Texas A&M got the double with OT Jake Matthews (6) and WR Mike Evans (7). Two years later, it was Ohio State with DE Joey Bosa (3) and RB Zeke Elliott (4). Last year, once more it was the Buckeyes with DE Chase Young (2) and CB Jeff Okudah (3). DRAFT DAY BABY Browns general manger Andrew Berry was on the clock way before anyone else in this year’s NFL draft. Berry and his wife, Brittan, welcomed their third child on Thursday morning, hours before the draft began in Cleveland. Eden Ruth Berry is the new rookie in the Berry family. The Browns have the No. 26 overall pick, Berry’s second draft since returning to Cleveland after spending a season in Philadelphia. The team is expected to add more defensive players after Berry focused on that side of the ball in free agency. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press

  • Browns general manager Andrew Berry welcomes newborn daughter on day of 2021 NFL draft

    The Browns hold the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • PSG's old shortcomings undermine Champions League bid

    Paris Saint-Germain’s old shortcomings quickly returned as soon as Manchester City cranked up the pressure in their Champions League semifinal. Key players and teamwork went missing during a 30-minute spell in the second half of the 2-1 loss, when PSG conceded two quick goals and failed to recover. PSG went from a position of authority to being second best all over the field. As players exchanged nonplussed glances and looked to each other for leadership, Neymar flung his arms in the air and angrily berated his teammate Mitchel Bakker for not overlapping down the left side. While City's captain Kevin De Bruyne lifted his side up, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe failed to do the same. They went missing in attack and stopped tracking back after midfielder Idrissa Gueye’s red card, which further exposed the midfield and defence. Had City used its pressure to more clinical effect, PSG could have faced an even bigger deficit heading into next week’s second leg in England. After trying to find solutions on his own rather than through teamwork, Neymar then got booked for pointless late challenge on Ruben Dias, having been sent off twice already this season in the French league. He was not alone in playing below his best, with standout goalkeeper Keylor Navas beaten by a cross from De Bruyne that went straight in. Gueye's needless free kick on Phil Foden led to City's second goal and then he got sent off, just four minutes after Neymar's pointless booking. On City's free kick, Leandro Paredes and Presnel Kimpembe jumped up but left a gap for Riyad Mahrez's shot to squeeze through. The imposing Kimpembe, one of the toughest defenders in the French league, also surprisingly turned his back on the ball when De Bruyne's cross came in. As things disintegrated before his eyes, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was slow to react. He could have brought on Ander Herrera for Gueye, but did not, and also left powerful striker Moise Kean on bench when his physical presence might have made a difference. It was PSG's 12th loss of an inconsistent campaign, and eighth at home. There is still hope for the return leg, though, given that PSG scored four goals away to Barcelona in the Round of 16 and three away to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals during those first legs. “We've had some great performances away from home. We need to believe in ourselves,” Pochettino said. “We need to play with the same intensity we showed in the first hour.” Pochettino is under pressure on two fronts, because PSG is still one point behind Lille and one ahead of third-place Monaco with only four games remaining in the French league. His players must rally for Saturday's home game against a Lens side in fifth place and chasing a Europa League spot. Lille is at home to midtable Nice later that day. That puts Pochettino in a difficult position, knowing that he can ill afford to rest key players against Lens, but also needing them as fresh as possible for the return leg against City. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Tuberville's be-seen-but-not-heard advice for athletes is from a bygone era

    Tommy Tuberville's advice for athletes entering the NFL draft feels out of touch for 2021.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence sits atop our prospect rankings

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft concludes with No. 1 overall — the Tigers' elite passer with terrific poise and athleticism.

  • Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Making progress with ankle rehab is 'like a drug for me'

    Prescott is making progress from his ankle injury every day, and he's enjoying every minute.